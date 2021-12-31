Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

The Premium Debate: Subscriber views on the new IRD rules for bach owners

4 minutes to read
Have your say by going to bayofplentytimes.co.nz and becoming a Premium subscriber. Photo / NZME

Have your say by going to bayofplentytimes.co.nz and becoming a Premium subscriber. Photo / NZME

Bay of Plenty Times

OPINION
Have your say by going to bayofplentytimes.co.nz and becoming a Premium subscriber.

Kiwi families who own baches through trusts could face a fresh compliance headache this year (News, December 29), with IRD requiring

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.