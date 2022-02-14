Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

The Premium Debate: Subscriber views on Tauranga council costs, Rainbow Springs' potential closure

5 minutes to read
Rainbow Springs Nature Park opened in Rotorua since 1932 and has been owned by the Ngāi Tahu Group since 2004. Photo / Andrew Warner

Rainbow Springs Nature Park opened in Rotorua since 1932 and has been owned by the Ngāi Tahu Group since 2004. Photo / Andrew Warner

Bay of Plenty Times


Extra funding totalling more than $4.85 million has been approved for four Tauranga City Council projects. A ratepayers' group describes the additional funding as budget "blowouts" but the council says the costs are due to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.