White Island on December 9, 2019, after the volcanic eruption. Photo / George Novak

OPINION

Survivors and families of tourists killed in the Whakaari/White Island disaster pursuing a string of lawsuits claim they were sent unwittingly into an active volcano.

Legal documents filed in American courts, and obtained by the Weekend Herald, graphically allege how the tragedy unfolded.

Litigation lawyers claim Ovation of the Seas cruise ship operator Royal Caribbean failed to properly impress upon its passengers booking the fateful day-trip just how dangerous the outing could be.

Various lawsuits have been filed in the United States since the December 9, 2019 eruption, which claimed 22 lives.

Absolute tragedy and my heart goes out to all involved.

- Steven W

Overseas tourists on a cruise are just out to enjoy themselves & assume that because an excursion is offered, it is fundamentally safe, otherwise, it would not be offered. Locals may know that a volcano has erupted several times in the last decade, but unsuspecting tourists do not unless it is clearly stated. The various operators are going to be sued big time by overseas Courts.

- Rod C

What is it with people these days? It's an active Volcano. Last I heard is active volcanoes are very very dangerous.

- Dave T

Very sad. My heart goes out to the victims and families of this tragic trip.

- Joy C

Burns injuries are incredibly painful, the survivors will have been/are going through hell. When the incident investigator, WorkSafe is also the regulator of these businesses, I am surprised that they are not also [on] the list of defendants here. They had the statutory duty to prevent this [from] happening because the known risk was simply too high. Once again slack New Zealand lets an avoidable tragedy happen.

- Stephen H

I've done a few cruises with RCC and you are clearly given waivers to not just sign, but to read. A little research and personal responsibility [are] needed here.

- Steven D

In hindsight, it seems unbelievable that there were public tours of White Island. People did sign disclaimers but who really reads these. Probably more risk assessment is needed for these kinds of activities.

- Ian U

Would they have gone if there was zero activity on the volcano? A rocky hole to look at? No. Shark cages are similar. Bungy jumping same. There are risks in most 'adventure ' activities.

- David F

I have been up half a dozen active volcanoes, been skiing on Ruapehu when it was erupting in September 1995. I walked up to the crater, talked to the scientists who I already knew were up there staying in a snow cave at the time monitoring the volcano. Stayed in the dome shelter hut overnight when there were hot rocks burning through the roof and then the floor around me. Would do it again in a heartbeat. Also made the news over it, albeit using a false name. I have also been to White Island three times [a] great place. Imagine being that naive that you don't know an active volcano could be dangerous.

- Brian D

It is absolutely horrific what happened, and my heart goes out for the victims. I do not know exactly what information the tourists received beforehand. So it is hard to judge. But no money can make up for their unimaginable suffering.

- Alexander G

I have stood on the rim of Ruapehu when it has been quiet. I had knowledge of the last eruption and it was very scary. I would never again voluntarily stand on the rim of an active volcano, let alone where the crater was steaming and mud was bubbling. Nuts!

- Roy H

When I read about the eruption and the death of tourists my first thought was, 'What the hell are they doing on the island!?. Why are they running tourism trips to a volatile, active volcanic vent!' When I was doing the first year of my geology degree White Island was shut off to the general public and only research teams could go. It was simply too dangerous. I haven't been that angry and horrified since 9/11. [In my opinion] Money was the only disgusting answer.

- Tracey R

People visiting White Island obviously sought it out. There's no way anyone who ever looked it up to book a tour of it had no idea it is active and dangerous. I have a real issue with tourists to a world-renowned active unpredictably erupting volcano who say they had no idea it could erupt without warning - best-kept secret ever if true!

- Tony F

Adventure Tourism is based upon the allusion of risk, where in fact a high level of safety is required - without it, the operators face potential charges of manslaughter arising from negligence. Clear safety warnings by government agencies had been issued prior to going onto the island.

- Peter K

- Some of these comments have been abridged. Republished comments may be edited at the editor's discretion.

