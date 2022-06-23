Richshea Webster shared her journey of recovering from a P addiction. Photo / Mead Norton

OPINION

Subscribers have their say: Former meth addict Richshea Webster hit rock bottom and experienced her own "spiritual death" before kicking a habit that consumed her. With the help of her iwi, she managed to leave behind a life of gangs and drugs and is now using her experience to help others. With the help of her iwi, Ngāi Te Rangi, she managed to leave behind a life of gangs and drugs and is now using her experience to help others in her role as a peer support kaimahi (worker). Fellow former addict Michelle Ramea credited Webster for helping with her recovery.



Read the full story: Iwi Insights: Former drug addict faced a 'spiritual death' and lost everything before turning her life around

Well done. Be brave

- John Y

Good news, these women should be applauded and their stories broadcast.

- Kathleen M

Wow, this is a really inspiring story. I respect Richsea & her Iwi for getting her through this, it must have been really tough.

- Sean P

Well done both of you, a very inspiring story.

- David H

Well done Richshea on your recovery. You will improve (and save) the lives of others. All the best.

- Andy G

Inspirational story. Good on the Ngāi Te Rangi iwi social workers.

It would be great if our PM, with all her ambition to end poverty in this country, also rolled up her sleeves and called out the gangs for perpetuating this misery, particularly on vulnerable whānau. The tragic drug and alcohol abuse at a young age mentioned in the article is reflected in truancy which has now reached enormous numbers. Very little words or action to counter truancy seem to come from the PM. She has squandered her opportunity to make a difference.

- Ralph H

