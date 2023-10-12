Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

The Premium Debate: Online subscribers react to roadworkers being shot at, abused, threatened amid delays

Bay of Plenty Times
3 mins to read
What does New Zealand have that Australia doesn't?

OPINION

Roadworkers have been shot at with a BB gun, verbally abused and left traumatised in Rotorua, Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency says.

It comes as the city grapples with “shocking” traffic delays stemming

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times