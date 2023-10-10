OPINION

The number of Kiwis migrating to Australia has nearly tripled in one year, while the number of those returning home has jumped by 46 per cent, new figures show.

Reporter Carmen Hall talks to New Zealanders who have come back and some who are contemplating the move.

Read the full story: ‘No place like home’: Why record numbers of Kiwis have returned from Australia

What I and my friends find so wrong is the number of NZers who chose to work in Australia, often for decades, for better wages, lifestyle, weather etc. At the first sign of things going wrong, be it in the employment, medical or education front they come back to NZ and expect to be looked after by a country that they have contributed very little to. Once the issues are sorted they then usually go back. If you love it there that much then stay and look after yourself in times of hardship and don’t ask for our tax dollars to look after you when you have not contributed.

- Peter D

To a certain extent, I find that NZ is a country that attracts more older people and Australia attracts more younger and aspiring people - somewhat worrying.

-Eva H

Nothing great about Aussie. Lived there for a year last year and came back start of this year. Higher pay, lower cost of living is for a decent Tui ad unless you’re working in the mines.

-Tim H

There is probably some enthusiasm for NZ among the Australian-based NZers with the pending change in government bringing hope to their future prospects.

-Matai S

I left New Zealand for Australia 47 years ago, on my way to London. Made friends in Australia and stayed and made Australia my home but it’s funny, it’s home in my head, but New Zealand will always be home at heart. Yes, I miss NZ but not the current NZ. Will be home for a holiday this week and look forward to the election - hopefully that will correct all that is now wrong.

-Diana M

One of the biggest differences between Oz and NZ is that they don’t embrace neo liberalism to the same extent e.g. unions are seen as important along with a fair pay commission. Things look like they may get worse in NZ when it comes to Labour laws if Act’s influence is too great.

-Brian H

Who is coming back? Not the doctors, nurses or teachers.

Fact. Our medical family members aren’t and unless there is a dramatic change of government and shift in mindset [there] will be many more leaving.

-Mark C

As a Kiwi who has lived in Brisbane for three years as a young man, married an Australian and worked for 10 years in the offshore oil and gas industry, I think I can comment on the advantages and disadvantages of both. I love both countries.

I classify myself as a transtasman. There are definitely greater work opportunities and higher salaries, particularly in the oil and gas industry and mining.

Work conditions are not for everyone and difficult being in some godforsaken part of the country for a set period of time away from family and friends, but money is compensation for that.

The economy is way bigger than NZ hence more opportunities.

I always ask my wife if she would like to move back, and she always says no, because the heat of summer is just an absolute killer. Every year I worked out of Perth, they broke a temperature record. That is the main reason I feel NZ suits particularly older folks. The climate.

- Peter S

Social services are not available to those who are not Australian citizens so older people or those who cannot work are forced to return.

Another very hot dry summer with the danger of being wiped out by fire and huge temperatures may also cause some rethinking. Oz is a richer country than we are, and it doesn’t put up with the bureaucracy levels we impose in NZ.

- Robert S

