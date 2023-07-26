The Premium Debate: Online subscribers react to $26m a year Civic Precinct running costs

An artist's impression of Tauranga City Council civic precinct development Te Manawataki o Te Papa.

Tauranga’s controversial civic precinct project could cost ratepayers $26 million a year in running costs once completed.

But a former city councillor believed that if “the right people” were elected to local government next year, a lot of the key decisions to progress the now-$306.3m project could be reversed.

Read the full story: Tauranga’s Civic Precinct: Ratepayers face an extra $26m a year in running costs.

Thank god I am not a Tauranga ratepayer. The council should first and foremost be there to service the basic needs of ratepayers, and saddling them with such huge ongoing costs does them an injustice.

Anthony W





If this project comes in under $375m, I’ll be extremely surprised. When have they ever come in on or under budget? And how do you justify a $2m-plus a month running cost?

Cameron A





No room for parking, by the look [of it]. I guess they expect us to catch the bus and e-bike to a show. There’s no way I’d work in town as there is zero parking.

Tracey D





“It’s not all about economics.” Sorry, but when you are spending hundreds of millions of ratepayers’ dollars, it is all about economics.

Does Tauranga need a new civic centre? Yes. Is this the correct time with the current economic strife in NZ and the world? No. If you believe it will stay with a 1.15 per cent overrun, then just look at every other major construction project and dream on. The sooner we get elected representatives back, the better.

Robin F

