This column from New Zealand Herald business editor-at-large Liam Dann had a big response from readers. Below are more of their comments.

Christopher Luxon says New Zealand has lost its mojo. He might have a point, writes Dann.

Whichever way you read the statistics, there is a malaise in our economy this year.

But what does ‘mojo’ mean? Luxon uses the word regularly in his campaign speeches.

Mr Luxon is a businessman, so he understands these things. He’s much better placed than a whole lot of people who studied politics at university and then became professional politicians. People who’ve never held a ‘real’ job in their lives.

Roll on the change. But I suspect the first term will be spent trying to fix the mess they’ll find Labour has left behind.

John K





This is nothing but hyperbole. It’s a non-story.

Who cares what the definition of ‘mojo’ is?

I find it amusing that after a week of goofs by [Prime Minister Chris] Hipkins, announcing policy on the fly that either got ridiculed (GST) or no traction (mandates dropped/parental leave), the most compelling thing for the author to opine about is Luxon’s definition of mojo?

Gary P





It’s simple really, when you ask New Zealanders how are they doing. It’s costing way too much to live, and that’s down to a Government set of rules and red tape that affects the very people it should be supporting. Rents, food prices at record highs and wages well below where they should be at the inflationary rate NZ is dealing with.

We taxpayers all haven’t got an endless supply of money to give to a wasteful government with good intentions.

Mojo is about getting back to basics - letting NZ businesses get on with [it], rather than [floundering in] the unproductive society we have turned into. You wonder why we have disillusioned young people turning to crime with no real future like our forefathers had.

Think hard on real change and politicians [who] will listen.

Mike C





In reply to Mike C: You’re blaming the Government for rental costs, so I’ll assume you’re in favour of them intervening and implementing rent controls? How do you propose they bring down the cost of food - should they demand the farmers and supermarkets sell them at a fixed price?

Luke P





The country won’t find anything like its mojo while it’s mired in settling grievances from the past and allowing such grievances to determine policy and direction.

Labour has let the genie out of the bottle.

Bruce C

