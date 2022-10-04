Katikati's Garth Amrein won gold as the BOP Open Jiujitsu Champion, Stacey Moir also won gold (BOP Open Champion) and Dylan Bartley won a bronze in the Juvenile division. Photo / Supplied

Katikati's Garth Amrein won gold as the BOP Open Jiujitsu Champion, Stacey Moir also won gold (BOP Open Champion) and Dylan Bartley won a bronze in the Juvenile division. Photo / Supplied

Lance Campbell uses his jiu jitsu fitness centre as a conduit for positive change.

The owner of Global Jiu Jitsu Health & Fitness knows from experience what a difference a positive environment can make.

"I was one of those kids going down the wrong path to jail, a gang or dead. It would've been one of those three."

That's why he's driven to get kids surrounded by the right people, he says.

"I was fortunate that I had people that didn't give up on me, and most of them were the women in my life: my mother, grandmother and my wife Kylie.

"When I was surrounded by different people who had goals, and were inspired to do things, that changed things for me."

Lance is reflecting on the power of encouragement, a smile, a good attitude, because his club in Katikati has just returned from a regional competition with a large stash of medals and multiple champions.

The Bay of Plenty Open Championships hosted in Rotorua had 400 competitors, 37 teams and 1500 spectators.

The Katikati club's 16 competitors ensured it placed eighth overall out of 37 teams, and now has six Bay of Plenty open champions among them.

Japanese jiu jitsu, also known as ju jitsu or ju jutsu, means "gentle art". It is a form of martial art and method of fighting that makes use of few or no weapons and employs holds, throws, and blows to subdue an opponent.

Lance says Katikati deserves to be proud of the club's achievements because the success comes from the "village approach".

"It's about the individuals from this community achieving incredible sporting achievements," he says.

"Our youth are doing amazing things and need to be celebrated, as you never know what kid or family it may also inspire to go on and achieve incredible things."

Garth Amrein took gold as the BOP open champion and Stacey Moir also took gold (BOP open champion).

Not to be outdone by the adults, in the juvenile division Eden Pointon returned with a gold (BOP open champion), Te Uamairangi Taiapa a gold (BOP open champion) and Dylan Bartley a bronze.

Callum Banks won a gold (BOP open champion) as did Hunter Wilson (BOP open Champion).

Silver and bronze medals went to other Katikati club members.

Olly Jensen silver, Zander Vanderplancke silver, Kalani Syney silver, Blake Drayson bronze, Kavahn Sydney bronze, Louis McDonald bronze, Milan Jamnadas 4th place, Mitchell Wellington 5th place, and Koen Vanderplancke 5th place.

Lance says it can be a tough road in martial arts.

"Especially when things aren't going well. The biggest thing is the encouragement and constant drive the parents and supporters provide. It's not letting them quit."

The members of the club all know to take the positive attitude and discipline from the competition into their everyday lives, he says.

Katikati also has a Jiu Jitsu World Champion.

Aron Pearce won gold in the male adult GI Middle Weight Division at the Sport Jiu Jitsu World Championships held in Long Beach California this year.