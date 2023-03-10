Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Missing Tauranga doctor David Holland: Friends speak out after new CCTV footage released

Sandra Conchie
By
8 mins to read
Educators prepare for one of the country’s biggest ever strikes, new CCTV footage in search for missing doctor and new poll reveals what Kiwis think of our new Prime Minister in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Educators prepare for one of the country’s biggest ever strikes, new CCTV footage in search for missing doctor and new poll reveals what Kiwis think of our new Prime Minister in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

New footage believed to show missing Tauranga doctor David Holland walking in the opposite direction to what was previously thought has surprised his friends and given them hope for a break in the year-old case.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times