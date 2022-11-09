The Hub Te Puke social worker Georgie Attwood with one of the boxes to be placed in some of the town's churches and businesses.

Christmas boxes are coming early to Te Puke.

The Hub Te Puke is placing boxes around town for people to drop things to help those who might not have much over the Christmas period.

"It might be presents, wrapped or unwrapped, it doesn't matter - it's getting something in the box if people want to donate," says The Hub social worker Georgie Attwood.

"We talked to the managers at the businesses, real estate agents and churches, and they all were really happy to have a box in their place."

Non-perishable food as well as gifts can be left in the boxes.

Georgie says, as in previous years there will be an emergency food bank collection and people will be able to donate to the food bank at Christmas in the Park on December 10.

Donation boxes have been used on a smaller scale in the past, but now there are more places to donate.

"We want to try it out and reach people who aren't in those other spaces. For those who are in town or at a church who want to drop something off - this gives them an opportunity to do so."

The boxes will be at Mitre 10, Te Puke Anglican Church, Te Puke Presbyterian Church, Ray White Real Estate, Countrywide Real Estate, Farmlands, Farm Source, Wrightsons, Te Puke Baptist Church, The Harvest Church and First National Real Estate.

The boxes should be in place from next week.

It is also possible, through The Hub, to make a financial donation to sponsor a family and provide a better Christmas by paying for food and gifts.

Georgie says there has been a 64 per cent increase in demand at the food bank in the year to October 2022.

"And people are coming in, not only for food, but other [services]. The impact of Covid has forced that up," she says.

This year's emergency services street collection for Te Puke food bank takes place on November 17. Listen out for the sirens around the streets from around 5pm.

Food bank manager Clare Cooper says she will be especially grateful for toiletries such as shampoo, conditioner, toothpaste and toothbrushes as well as washing powder and dish washing liquid, coffee, Vegemite, Marmite, long life milk, longer lasting fruit and vegetables and desserts like jellies and custard.

Clare says there has been a big increase in the number of food parcels given out over the past 12 months.

"We've had a big year. Our first time users are up 60 plus per cent but our community's giving has just been phenomenal."

She says an amazing community and lots of prayer are the reasons the food bank has been able to meet demand.

"We steward well and have zero waste."

She is expecting a big Christmas.

"It was big last year, but I think it will be even bigger this year."

Te Puke Volunteer Fire Brigade, St John Ambulance, and the Ministry for Primary Industries will all be out collecting next Thursday.