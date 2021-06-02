The Hub Te Puke hoping to offer digital basics course

At The Hub Te Puke, Tangi Walker is hoping to introduce a free digital skills course for beginners.

At The Hub Te Puke, Tangi Walker is hoping to introduce a free digital skills course for beginners.

There's no escaping it - we all, to some extent, depend on the internet.

For some, the digital world can be daunting and scary. For those people, help may be on the way.

The Hub Te Puke is looking to run a Kanorau Digital Course in the near future - if enough people are interested.

During the short course, people will learn the digital skills needed to get online safely and the know-how to navigate apps and websites with more confidence.

The free course covers a range of subjects including email, online calendars, group video calls, saving files and photos, using the internet to solve problems as well as being safe and keeping important information secure when banking, shopping and using other online business.

There is one-on-one guidance, access to a laptop during class time and online material to keep learning at home. There will also be the opportunity to find out more about using smartphones.

Social worker Tangi Walker says the course providers approached The Hub asking if it would like to host a course.

''I was thinking I really would like to create the opportunity because I'm sure there are lots of people out there who are not confident about these things and I'd like to find a way to remove all those fears really.

''At The Hub we are trying to reach all areas of the community, young and old, and where there's a need we are trying to meet it.''

Tangi says with no Kiwibank or ANZ in Te Puke and the other banks only open limited hours, online banking is one area some people might welcome some guidance.

She says Covid-19 related lockdown also led to more people relying on the internet for things like shopping.

''If there's another round [of lockdowns] then it would help of people can feel safe doing their shopping online.''

The course will only be run if there is sufficient interest and anyone who would be interested can call The Hub on 975 0157.

Free computing courses are also run through Te Puke Library.