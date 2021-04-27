Thames you have been steampunked

At the Steampunk Sisters shop in Thames is owner Karen Woodhall making the most of a busy day.

At the Steampunk Sisters shop in Thames is owner Karen Woodhall making the most of a busy day.

Time didn't stand still in Thames last weekend - it went haywire.

Steampunk The Thames brought to the streets the retrofuturistic imaginings of a growing group of people who just plain love to dress up.

"Thames has a really good thing here from an economic point of view," said Vice Commodore Lord Auckland Esquire, while in Thames to Paint The Town Red at the festival of the same name.

Steampunkers joining the array of activities from High Tea to workshops and the spectacular costumed parade in the mainstreet of Thames.

The Vice Commodore is the alter ego of Kapil Arn, an Aucklander who was among the hundreds dressed to impress in Victorian theme-turned apocalyptic.

"I think every town should grab an idea and steampunk is a good one. Why not make Thames the Steampunk Capital of the North Island?"

Oamaru is the capital of Steampunk in New Zealand, promoting the movement as a quirky and fun genre of science fiction that features steam-powered technology.

It is often set in an alternate, futuristic version of 19th century Victorian England steam powered devices – the 'world gone mad' as Victorian people may have imagined it.

Thames - a setting with a backdrop of 19th century built heritage - has also embraced the genre, none more so than Karen Woodhall.

At the Steampunk Sisters shop in Thames is owner Karen Woodhall (seated) with staff Raewyn Crawrord, Wendy Courtney, Riley Elliot-Hogg and Peach Lovell.

Karen started Steamy Sisters shop in Cochrane St because she wanted to provide a permanent representation of steampunk in town.

The shop was having its busiest day of the year on Friday, as visitors bustled for bustles and ogled the goggles.

Robyn Brettell from Cambridge was building her wardrobe - a clothing collection that includes two $10 beach umbrellas that are part of her 'wings' worn to the steampunk parade on Saturday.

Karen Woodhall says the steampunk theme is a great way to reuse and repurpose in the name of fun.

As a trust member of the Seagull Centre recycle charity in town, she loves seeing the creativity arise.

"It's a great combination because a lot of materials are sourced from the Seagull Centre."

Outside Steamy Sisters, Cliff Chisolm from Miranda was saddling up his tractor, which he'd driven all the way to Thames from his home - a feat that took him an hour and 50 minutes.

"I brought the dog with me," he said, pointing to the box with his cremated remains of 'Poppet'.

Cliff Chisolm drove his tractor from Miranda to Thames for steampunk with cremated dog 'Poppet' on the back. Photo / Alison Smith

Around the corner at The Treasury, among those learning how to build their steampunk character at a workshop with steampunk author Gareth Ward were Kandie Kayne aka Colette Doherty and Paula McWha, from Pirongia - whose alter ego is Ms Vercitea Errwit, an anagram of creative writer.

Dressed in a large Victorian-era dress and adorned with gadgets, she said wearing such attire on a warm autumn day was mind over matter.

Also at the workshop was Nicholas Weston, aka Ernst Frutphlinguhr, who said: "Hand me your pen so I can write my name, nobody ever spells it correctly."

Next year the organisers hope to work with volunteers from the Paeroa Christmas Lights event, adding this to the teapot racing, steampunk character building session, burlesque and high tea that are among the four day festival highlights.