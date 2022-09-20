The police launch Deodar was on hand at Thames Wharf supported by RRT. Photo / Jordan Beatson

The police vessel Deodar 3 made for an impressive sight as it powered into Thames Wharf on September 15 to be met by local police and coastguard staff. However, this was no emergency response, but a chance for 150 lucky students from the region's schools to see the impressive custom-built police vessel up close-including a guided tour.

Arranged by Senior Constable Brian Connors of the Thames Police and Search & Rescue, this was a rare opportunity to see a large working law enforcement vessel up close. The students were selected for a variety of reasons, including some who had a special interest in a career with the police or armed forces. Every student, teacher and crew member then got a free sausage sizzle and drink from the RRT tent who were supporting the police and the SAR to host the event. RRT offers quality catering assistance and tangible support to charities, government and emergency services confronting some of humankind's greatest challenges.

Due to the size of the vessel, there was a short window of time over the high tide before they had to depart back to base, but all the students were able to have a tour of the boat. The local coastguard often works with the police maritime unit and had their boat on display as well, giving the students the chance to climb in over and around it. This was also an opportunity for the local emergency services to see RRT in action and the facilities they have to provide care and compassion to communities in times of need. The visit was a real success with special thanks due to the local police, coastguard, the Auckland Police maritime unit and the local Thames Rapid Relief Team.