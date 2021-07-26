Thames Rugby celebrates 150 plus years in August

Thames 150 celebrations co-organiser and Thames Rugby and Sports Club secretary and co-treasurer Vaughan de Groen. Photo / Alison Smith

The 150 years since rugby was first played in Thames will be celebrated on August 13 and 14 with your chance to join local legends, historians, commentators and the game's luminaries.

Thames Rugby sesquicentennial was postponed from last year due to the uncertainties of Covid-19 in 2020.

Event co-organiser Vaughan de Groen said celebrations centre on the day in 1870 when a ship arrived to Tararu Wharf from Auckland with rugby players on board for the first match with a Thames XV.

It was not the 150th of the current club which is a product of amalgamations over the years since then.

Part of the celebrations involved recording the club's history and updating on its website, where that first recorded game of rugby in Thames is described.

There was no offside rule at that time, but players could run with the ball, bouncing it every five yards under the "Melbourne rule" that remains to this day in Aussie Rules footie.

This rule was done away with in New Zealand in 1871.

According to local research, early rugby in Thames was played very physically, with accounts of the second game played between Thames and Auckland in 1871 recording Auckland player W. Cussen of Auckland being knocked unconscious and hospitalised.

He was joined by Dunlevy of Thames who had been severely kicked in the groin, while Bull of Thames had two ribs broken and Jennings of Thames had two teeth knocked out.

Nonetheless it was reported as a good game which also ended in a scoreless draw.

De Groen and co-organiser Peter McLean could not estimate how many players had donned a local club or sub-union rugby jersey throughout the time but say 47 clubs were represented during this period.

Thames teams have won the Thames Valley Rugby Premiership 17 times since switching affiliation from the Auckland RFU to Thames Valley in 1951.

"Thames was affiliated with Auckland rugby and put on a celebrity game to create some funds in Thames, which basically established the first Barbarians," de Groen explains.

The event schedule includes the Friday reunion evening with special guests the NZ Barbarians and former All Black coach Wayne Smith, a feature rugby game between a NZ Barbarians XV and a Thames XV on Saturday afternoon, followed by the sesquicentennial dinner hosted by James McOnie at the Thames Civic Centre.

But it won't be just rugby being celebrated during the long weekend.

"While success on the rugby field was always the objective, I think it's the fellowship and camaraderie forged by the game over the years which has always been consistent,'' de Groen said.

"From our point of view we think we contribute a lot towards the community across generations of ages, from little fellas to the old guys coming back and socialising on a Saturday afternoon."

He believed communities had "moved on" from the height of rugby club days when crowds of 2000 to 3000 would regularly gather to watch the game.

"We have to wait for one-offs like finals for that. But the club is in great shape financially and structurally, and we're not just about rugby."

There are seven netball teams including a men's team.

"We are always open to people who just want to join as members to socialise, or if they want to get more involved we'll never say no to someone that wants to lend a hand here or there.

"We've got rid of the negativity of overindulging that tended to be a feature of rugby clubs back in the day, it's very family-friendly here and a good heart in the community."

The Native Rose Football Club team were the senior championship winners in 1903. Photo / Supplied

De Groen mentioned Mike Crawford and the Barbarians team for helping the committee of volunteers whose tribute to Thames rugby features former and current All Blacks players, coaches, rugby commentators and a local historian.

- History courtesy of Thames Rugby and Sports Club.

Friday, August 13: Reunion evening with special guests the NZ Barbarians and former All Black coach Wayne Smith.

Saturday, August 14: NZ Barbarians XV and a Thames XV at Rhodes Park.

150 Year Celebration Dinner Saturday from 7.30pm War Memorial Civic Centre, 200 Mary St, Thames. Dress code: Your number ones. Ticket $80 p/p with tables of 10 available - MC James McOnie and three course meal with table wines and cash bar. Guest speakers include - Former All Blacks assistant coach and Chiefs coach - Ross Cooper and Thames Valley Rugby historian and life member Errol Kingsbury. MC McOnie then shares a beer and a chat with former All Blacks and Super Rugby player Liam Messam and former All Black and Super Rugby player Ross Filipo.

Lastly, get your hands on a limited edition 150th jersey at our auction.

When booking accommodation at Tuscany on Thames Motel, they will donate $10 to the club to help support the 150th event.

To purchase tickets, go to www.trsc.co.nz/#/150years/.