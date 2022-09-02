About 390 people came together for the fundraiser. Photo / Nikki South Photography

A school fundraiser has secured more than $83,000 for a counselling service.

The service has been described by the community as having the potential to save lives.

Mount Maunganui Intermediate principal Melissa Nelson says the amount of money raised is "overwhelmingly amazing", and will mean the school can employ a counsellor over two years.

"It surpassed all expectations. It's a huge bonus for us to not have to worry each and every year how we are going to find the money," she said.

"It rallied such an incredibly generous community around us. I will never forget it."

The Masquerade Casino Night saw about 390 people come together at Classic Flyers in Mount Maunganui last Friday.

It was organised by local not-for-profit Youth Lives Matter after the school lost student Blake Dalley to suspected suicide in December 2020.

In November Nelson put a call out for the Government to pay for intermediate school counsellors, saying the service was needed to address the "staggering and incredibly worrying" level of mental health needs of students.

It currently had one school counsellor who worked three times a week, with two Ngāi Te Rangi social workers providing counselling support on the other two days, she said.

Principal Melissa Nelson photographed during a Gumboot Friday school fundraiser last year. Photo / George Novak

But there were about 20 students on the service's waiting list at any given time, Nelson said.

In a speech on the night, the principal spoke frankly to the crowd about the mental health challenges young people face.

The country's youth suicide rate was a "national tragedy" that impacted "every community at every level of the food chain", she said.

She said Blake's death "rocked us all to the core" and acknowledged that it was "partly because of him, that we are all here".

"Never did I ever think I would lead an intermediate school through such a tragedy. Never did we ever think it would happen to us, but it did. It does. And it must stop."

She described Blake as a "gregarious, prank-loving, sensitive kid who loved hanging with his mates and skating".

"His smile was infectious and he had his whole life ahead of him with his beautiful family. He has left an enormous hole for all who loved him."

But she said his family did not want it to be a sad event, rather a celebration of community coming together.

"A celebration that not only remembers their boy, but a celebration that truly, deeply recognises the wonder, strength and aroha of this community.

"Like me, they have been blown away by your kindness, your generosity and your love. Out of the darkest of days, our community has rallied around and tonight is an illustration of how bloody cool our Mount Maunganui whānau is."

Nelson said the school did not get any ongoing funding to pay a counsellor.

"We had to fight to get some emergency funding to help us."

She said instead of a sole focus on teaching and learning, health of young people was now "loudly and proudly" in the school's strategic plan.

"We are on a steep learning curve as we adapt and learn to face the mental health epidemic. Reading, writing and maths will always be important, but ultimately at our school, we want our kids to be happy, healthy, resilient, strong and engaged," she said.

Tash Dalley holding a photo of Blake at their family home. Photo / George Novak

Blake's mum Tash Dalley spoke to the Bay of Plenty Times last year about how she did not want any other family to live through what they had.

At the time she said funded school counselling was "vital" to help students easily access a "safe and neutral" environment where they could share their feelings.

Dalley and her husband Seaton sponsored a table for the fundraiser, but chose not to go along to the event as they felt it would be "quite emotional".

"We were also really mindful about the purpose of the night, while Blakey was the catalyst for the event, Seaton and I felt the focus should be on bringing the community together to support Mount Intermediate, rather than it feel like a memorial for Blake," she said.

Asked about the $83,8111 raised, Dalley said the school community "stepped up big time" and had done something "truly phenomenal" for local kids.

"It really is a lifeline. It will empower our young people and has the potential to save lives. Seriously - this will save a child's life.

"Knowing that Mount Intermediate can provide counsellors and wellbeing care for our local tamariki next year is such a huge relief. It is absolutely vital, especially within that age group - our kids will now have options and a safe place to seek out advice and support."

Colleen Schumacher speaking at the event alongside school principal Melissa Nelson. Photo / Nikki South Photography

Colleen Schumacher, one of four team members behind the non-for-profit Youth Lives Matter, said the idea for the fundraiser came about a year-and-a-half ago.

Schumacher had always been passionate about supporting youth mental health, but her mission became clear once she saw how desperately the school needed a counsellor after Blake's death.

While exhausted, Schumacher said she was "still coming off the high" and "filled with gratitude" to have raised so much money for the school.

She said the night "kicked off with exuberance". Gambling tables, a band plus silent and live auctions were just some of the entertainment on offer.

And the organisers were "super excited" to have raised well above the initial goal of $50,000, she said.

Ministry of Education Te Tai Whenua hautū (deputy secretary) Jocelyn Mikaere said the school was allocated $18,932 for counselling services after Blake's death.

Pastoral support through a traumatic incident team was also provided, she said.

WHERE TO GET HELP

•Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

•Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

•Youth services: (06) 3555 906

•Youthline: 0800 376 633

•What's Up: 0800 942 8787 (11am to 11pm)

•Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

•Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

•Helpline: 1737

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111