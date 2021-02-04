Temporary changes to Bayfair Shopping Centre access from State Highway 2/Maunganui Road

Traffic lines up on SH2 between Bayfair roundabout and Baypark as part of works to complete the Baylink project. Photo / File

As part of the Bay Link project, temporary changes are required to a number of vehicle entry and exit points at the Bayfair Shopping Centre over the coming months.

A statement from Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said these changes were necessary to allow reconstruction of entrances and exits adjacent to the Bay Link project to ensure consistency of road surfacing.

In order to retain vehicle access, construction will be staged. The first stage is scheduled to start next week and is anticipated to take approximately three months to complete.

Preparatory works for the reconstruction of the second entrance/exit along State Highway 2/Maunganui Rd (nearest the Bayfair roundabout and opposite Golf 360) are currently scheduled to take place overnight on February 9, between 7pm-5am.

Effective from 5am on February 10, the second entrance along SH2 Maunganui Rd will close temporarily and become an exit only.

Southbound motorists wishing to enter the Bayfair Shopping Centre carpark from SH2 Maunganui Rd will be able to do so through current entrances:

1. The first vehicle entrance off SH2/Maunganui Rd closest to Countdown.

2. Turn left at the Bayfair roundabout and use one of the two entrances along Girven Rd.

Directional signage will be displayed on SH2 to assist motorists in accessing the shopping centre while this temporary change is in place.

Updated information will be provided as work progresses regarding further changes to Bayfair Shopping Centre's entry and exit points.

The Bay Link project team would like to thank motorists and Bayfair Shopping Centre for their patience while this work is undertaken.

For more information visit www.nzta.govt.nz/baylink.