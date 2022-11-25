TECT trustee election results declared

The results are in for this year’s TECT trustee election.
Mark Arundel, Kate Barry-Piceno, and Pete Blackwell have been elected as Trustees of the TECT Community Trust.
Existing trustees Arundel and Blackwell have been re-elected for another term, while Tina Jennen retired at this election.
Barry-Piceno is a new face joining the board.
Arundel has a background in pharmacy, Blackwell is a former police detective and Barry-Piceno is a lawyer.
The official result was determined after the scrutiny of all returned voting papers and counting of valid votes by Independent Returning Officer Warwick Lampp.
The voter return percentage was 18.01 per cent which was 25,393 votes. Of these votes, 27.83 per cent were submitted online.
There were 75 informal votes and 26 blank voting papers returned.
Full results - candidates and number of votes received
Elected
Pete Blackwell - 11,545
Mark Arundel - 11,129
Kate Barry-Piceno - 8927
Not elected
Don Brash - 7390
Annie Hill - 6061
Andrew Hitchfield - 5346
Paul Hodson - 4718
Kelvin Clout - 3976
Peter White - 3489
Gordy Lockhart - 3378
Michael Bayly - 2184
Ian Pickard - 1540
Informal - 75
Blank - 26