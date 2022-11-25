TECT trustee election results declared

Pete Blackwell has been re-elected for another term as a trustees of the TECT Community Trust. Photo / Supplied

Pete Blackwell has been re-elected for another term as a trustees of the TECT Community Trust. Photo / Supplied

The results are in for this year’s TECT trustee election.

Mark Arundel, Kate Barry-Piceno, and Pete Blackwell have been elected as Trustees of the TECT Community Trust.

Existing trustees Arundel and Blackwell have been re-elected for another term, while Tina Jennen retired at this election.

Barry-Piceno is a new face joining the board.

Arundel has a background in pharmacy, Blackwell is a former police detective and Barry-Piceno is a lawyer.

The official result was determined after the scrutiny of all returned voting papers and counting of valid votes by Independent Returning Officer Warwick Lampp.

The voter return percentage was 18.01 per cent which was 25,393 votes. Of these votes, 27.83 per cent were submitted online.

There were 75 informal votes and 26 blank voting papers returned.

Mark Arundel has been re-elected for another term. Photo / Supplied

Kate Barry-Piceno is a new face joining TECT’s board. Photo / Supplied





Full results - candidates and number of votes received

Elected

Pete Blackwell - 11,545

Mark Arundel - 11,129

Kate Barry-Piceno - 8927





Not elected

Don Brash - 7390

Annie Hill - 6061

Andrew Hitchfield - 5346

Paul Hodson - 4718

Kelvin Clout - 3976

Peter White - 3489

Gordy Lockhart - 3378

Michael Bayly - 2184

Ian Pickard - 1540





Informal - 75

Blank - 26







