The TECT Rescue Helicopter in action. Photo / Supplied

It's been a busy month for the TECT Rescue Helicopter with 30 missions carried out during September.

The missions included 18 inter-hospital transfers, five medical events, five rural or farm-related incidents and two motor vehicle accidents.

The TECT crew was spotted in Tauranga, with eight missions and Te Kaha, with two missions.

The month commenced with the helicopter being tasked to Te Kaha Medical Centre for a teenage girl suffering from an asthma attack. The patient was transported to Whakatāne Hospital for further treatment.

On September 7, the helicopter was dispatched to Gisborne Hospital for a woman in her 50s suffering from a serious stroke. The patient was transported to Auckland Hospital for further treatment.

On September 13, a young boy suffering from a serious medical condition needed to be transported from Whakatāne Hospital. The helicopter flew the patient to Starship hospital for further treatment.

On Wednesday night, September 14, the helicopter was dispatched to Tauranga Hospital for a male in his 70s who was suffering from a critical medical event.

The patient was transported to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

The next morning, the crew was dispatched to Te Ranga for a male in his 20s who was involved in a serious crash and was in critical condition.

The patient required a lifesaving procedure and was urgently flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

That weekend the TECT Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to a rural property north of Matamata for a male in his 50s who had serious injuries after falling off his roof. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Sunday afternoon, the crew was dispatched to a town west of Whakatāne for a young girl who had sustained multiple injuries after falling off her motorbike. The patient was flown to Starship Hospital for further treatment.

The TECT Rescue Helicopter was called out on September 27 to transport a teenage girl from Taumarunui Hospital who was experiencing pregnancy difficulties. The patient was transported to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

