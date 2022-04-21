Hunter's mum Jessie said the TECT Rescue Helicopter were an invaluable service to New Zealand. Photo / Supplied

Hunter's mum Jessie said the TECT Rescue Helicopter were an invaluable service to New Zealand. Photo / Supplied

The annual TECT Rescue Helicopter appeal is on now to help keep providing life-saving flights like the one that helped young Hunter Tyler.

In 2019, baby Hunter was born at 27 weeks weighing a tiny 2.1 pounds.

At just a week old, he suffered two significant brain bleeds, which meant his ventricles were unable to drain correctly. A shunt was placed to help his body process the fluid, but came with the risk of it being blocked or infected.

"We are very lucky to have made it to 3 years old with no troubles." Hunter's mum Jessie said.

"We are always on high alert for any changes in Hunter, or if he alerts us to anything that is wrong."

Hunter was transferred to Auckland from Tauranga in the TECT Rescue Helicopter. Photo / Supplied

On the evening of February 14, 2022 things did go wrong, and Hunter became unwell.

"Hunter has a VP shunt and the shunt had disconnected, causing him to be very unwell and in a lot of pain. We needed to get to Starship Hospital as quick as possible and it would take too long to go via ambulance."

Living in Pāpāmoa, Hunter was in Tauranga Hospital. With the TECT Rescue Helicopter on standby based on site, Hunter with mum Jessie by his side, were soon in the air and on their way to Starship Hospital.

"I felt relief that we were on the way to the best place, and in good hands," Jessie said.

"I already had so much respect for the helicopter crews from when Hunter was born. But I have even more respect now.

"Hunter was transferred to Auckland from Tauranga at around 10pm. It was a quick 40 minutes to fly versus 2.5 hours to drive. Time for Hunter was important, as I knew how sick he was.

Hunter was transferred to Auckland from Tauranga in the TECT Rescue Helicopter. Photo / Supplied

"It wasn't until Hunter had his operation and woke up that I finally felt like he was going to be ok. He is such a brave, amazing little boy. He is so aware of his head and what happened that day, he blows me away every day.

"We always knew that VP shunts had a short lifespan in children so the fact we made it to 3 years with no trouble is really good. We are hopeful this new shunt will last just as long if not more, as I don't want to have him go through that experience again any time soon."

Jessie said the work of rescue helicopter crews like the one that flew Hunter was "amazing".

"They are an invaluable service to NZ. Thank you, thank you, thank you. We are so eternally grateful for the service and the lovely crew."

Donations allowed people like Hunter to be taken to life saving treatments quicker than by road.

TECT Rescue Helicopter crewman Dave said it was "humbling" for the crew to "see people at their most vulnerable and raw moments".

The annual Chopper Appeal is now on. Head to give.rescue.org.nz/trh-donate to make a donation today.

-SUPPLIED CONTENT