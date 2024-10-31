Advertisement
TECT Community Trust election 2024 results declared

Bay of Plenty Times
Rachael Gemming has been elected as a trustee of the TECT Community Trust Board in the 2024 election, receiving the highest number of votes.

The results are in for this year’s TECT trustee election.

Rachael Gemming, Greg Brownless, and Don Brash have been elected as trustees of the TECT Community Trust Board.

Gemming - who received 10,507 votes - is a chartered accountant and corporate tax specialist. Brownless - who received 7019 votes - is a former Tauranga mayor, and Brash - who received 6284 votes - is a former National Party leader.

The official result was determined by Independent Returning Officer Warwick Lampp.

Voting closed at midday on Wednesday.

The voter return percentage was 11.55% which was 16,985 votes.

There were three blank voting papers and zero informal votes returned.

Existing trustees Peter Farmer and Bill Holland retired at this election.

Rachael Gemming has been elected as a trustee of the TECT Community Trust Board in the 2024 election.
Greg Brownless has been elected as a trustee of the TECT Community Trust Board in the 2024 election.
Don Brash has been elected as a trustee of the TECT Community Trust Board in the 2024 election.
Full results - candidates and number of votes received

Elected

Rachael Gemming - 10,507

Greg Brownless - 7019

Don Brash - 6284

Not elected

Mark Irving - 5627

Michelle Schuler - 5063

Naomi Reese Nicholas - 3697

Laura Gaveika - 3428

Carole Seymour - 2770

Maaka Nelson - 2574

Informal - 0

Blank - 3

