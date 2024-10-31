TECT Community Trust election 2024 results declared

Rachael Gemming has been elected as a trustee of the TECT Community Trust Board in the 2024 election, receiving the highest number of votes.

The results are in for this year’s TECT trustee election.

Rachael Gemming, Greg Brownless, and Don Brash have been elected as trustees of the TECT Community Trust Board.

Gemming - who received 10,507 votes - is a chartered accountant and corporate tax specialist. Brownless - who received 7019 votes - is a former Tauranga mayor, and Brash - who received 6284 votes - is a former National Party leader.

The official result was determined by Independent Returning Officer Warwick Lampp.

Voting closed at midday on Wednesday.