TECT Community Trust election 2024 results declared

The results are in for this year’s TECT trustee election.
Rachael Gemming, Greg Brownless, and Don Brash have been elected as trustees of the TECT Community Trust Board.
Gemming - who received 10,507 votes - is a chartered accountant and corporate tax specialist. Brownless - who received 7019 votes - is a former Tauranga mayor, and Brash - who received 6284 votes - is a former National Party leader.
The official result was determined by Independent Returning Officer Warwick Lampp.
Voting closed at midday on Wednesday.