Hundreds of teachers are gathered at the Tauranga Racecourse. Photo / Megan Wilson

Hundreds of teachers are gathered at the Tauranga Racecourse. Photo / Megan Wilson

Tens of thousands of educators are walking off the job nationwide today

Strikers are rallying at six different locations around Tauranga

Call for better pay, higher staffing numbers and more school funding.

Striking teachers and their supporters have started gathering at locations around Tauranga this morning.

Tens of thousands of early childhood workers, primary and secondary teachers and principals are walking off the job nationwide to call for better pay, higher staffing numbers and more school funding.

Some of the 1900 Western Bay PPTA and NZEI members on strike will rally at the Tauranga Racecourse this morning. Other strike locations include Fraser St, Bethlehem shops between roundabouts on the Countdown side, Chapel St across from the entry to Bay Central Shopping Centre, and at Domain Rd in Pāpāmoa.

Hundreds of teachers dressed in green are at the racecourse with speeches to begin at 10am after which they will go on to picket at various sites across the city.

Teachers can be seen holding signs saying “fair pay, not achieved” and “fair pay, relievers stay”.

Greerton Village Kindergarten teacher Cherry Wallace said early childhood workers needed pay increases to match the rising cost of living.

”I’m supporting a family of five with a mortgage to pay. It’s getting tighter and tighter.”

She also said they needed more than nine days sick leave because it “disappeared” after getting Covid.

Image 1 of 2 : Hundreds of teachers are gathered at the Tauranga Racecourse. Photo / Megan Wilson

Mount Maunganui College social science teachers Tricia Lawrence and Fran Collett both said they were striking because class numbers were too high and they were spread thin trying to cater to different learning needs.

”We are sitting in classes with 41 kids. Needs are so diverse now and increasing every single year,” Collett said.

Lawrence said trying to spread yourself out among all the different needs was really hard.

”You leave feeling like you haven’t been able to do your job properly.”

She said it was “empowering” teachers from secondary, primary and early childhood had come together today.

”Everybody is feeling this and New Zealand needs to understand this. Teachers don’t do this for themselves - it’s about our kids.”

Teachers reject Government’s collective agreement offers

The 50,000 members of the Post Primary Teachers’ Association (PPTA) and the New Zealand Educational Institute Te Riu Roa (NZEI) are today striking after rejecting the Government’s collective agreement offers.





Secondary school teachers last month agreed to strike after negotiations failed to progress, and last week primary, kindergarten and area school teachers, along with primary and area school principals, voted to join them.

Many schools in the Bay of Plenty are closed for the day with some offering supervision for children.

Education Minister ‘disappointed’

Education Minister Jan Tinetti said this morning she was “disappointed” by the breakdown in negotiations that led to today’s strike but was also optimistic a solution could be found quickly.

She said negotiations would continue at a meeting between the New Zealand Post-Primary Teachers’ Association and the Ministry of Education tomorrow.

Tinetti said her optimism came from her meetings with the association this week and the New Zealand Educational Institute last week.

“I know that we’re not that far apart, I can’t talk about it any further than that because of good faith bargaining but I’m really optimistic.”

Tinetti confirmed she would be meeting striking teachers outside Parliament today, where she would endorse their efforts in trying years.

“I have been on the other side out there, strangely enough, so I know exactly where they’re coming from as well and it’s really important that I front up.

“I will reiterate that they are amazing at what they do and that really the whole country needs to value them for the work they do and that’s why I’m really looking forward that together, we can do this.”

NZCTU Vice President Rachel Mackintosh said teachers must be recognised for the essential role they play in New Zealand.

“We must continue to back the teachers, and the work they do for our tamariki. We know that greater support is required for people wishing to remain in the industry – to ensure they can continue putting food on the table, and giving the students the care they need.”

Mackintosh said the well-being of both students and teachers was at the heart of the strike.

“Everyone benefits when we take care of teachers. And that’s why union members across the country will be standing with them today.”

Earlier this week a Tauranga teacher Vanessa Millar told the Bay of Plenty Times it was only becoming harder to give the students the “help they need” due to high-class sizes and various learning needs.

Yesterday Tauranga parents also spoke out in support of “hardworking” school staff despite the disruption.

What the PPTA wants:

Secondary teachers are seeking a new collective agreement that includes:

A salary increase that matches the cost of living, adjusted according to the Consumer Price Index

Increased staffing for pastoral care at an average of 2.5 more teachers per school

Controls around workload, including work hours and annual leave

One more community liaison role for every 400 Māori, Pasifika students with an annual $6000 salary allowance and five hours per week time allowance

Increases to existing salary rates paid to Māori immersion teachers

What NZEI wants:

More sustainable classroom ratios and increased classroom release time to ensure teachers are equipped to be at their best.

Increased funding for specialised support staff, including teacher aides and kaiārahi i te reo.

An increased base of the Māori Immersion Teaching Allowance (MITA) and a matched allowance for Pasifika teachers.

Increased management staffing entitlement with a guaranteed minimum of 0.5FTE professional leadership staffing.

What the Government has offered:

For NZEI teachers:

$4000 increase to trained teacher salaries from December 1, 2022.

A further 3 per cent or $2000 (whichever is the highest) increase to salaries on December 1, 2023.

Five hours of release time per term from Term 3, 2023, with a further five hours per term from Term 1, 2024.

For PPTA teachers:

Increases in Māori Immersion Teachers Allowance rates.

One cultural allowance per school of $5000 with no time allowance.

Working party on hours of work after the collective agreement is settled.

An overall pay increase of $4000 in the first year after settlement and $2000 in the second.



