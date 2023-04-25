Voyager 2022 media awards
Teacher strikes, declining attendance: Education Minister Jan Tinetti on what is keeping her awake at night

Emma Houpt
By
4 mins to read
Education Minister Jan Tinetti. Photo / Alex Cairns

Education Minister Jan Tinetti. Photo / Alex Cairns

Ongoing strike action, declining attendance rates and making the “right decisions” for her former colleagues.

These are among some of the “many” challenges that are keeping Education Minister Jan Tinetti awake at night after three

