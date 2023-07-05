Reggae band 1814 will perform in Te Puke for the first time at Te Kete Matariki. Photo / Peter de Graaf

After the success of the last two Matariki celebrations in Te Puke - we are invited to do it all again on Friday next week.

Te Kete Matariki is back - with a day-long event at Jubilee Park on July 14.

The same three people are at the helm - Kassie Ellis from the Made in Te Puke Trust, Kāhui Ako across school leader Tatai Takuira-Mita and Sam Hema from Hemasphere Ltd Consultancy.

Their purpose is to represent Matariki and tangata whenua in a meaningful way to reach the wider community.

The first large-scale celebration in Te Puke was held in 2021, the year before Matariki became a public holiday.

Sam says the event has grown since then.

“This year what we are focusing on is connecting with our community that little bit more about why we’re celebrating,” he says.

“Now that it’s a public holiday and now that we have a national lens over it, everybody’s starting to contribute to that, whether it’s through being involved or experiencing Matariki for themselves.”

He says Māori and non-Māori are developing a perspective on Matariki and Te Kete Matariki in Te Puke is part of that.

“I think the main thing is to know that it’s led by Māori for the community. It’s led by Māori because it’s unique to Māori, but our community of Te Puke has really got in behind it and just connected with us.”

Sam will also be involved in a separate early morning celebration - Matariki ki Rangiuru organised by Tapuika Iwi Authority - that is also growing.

“That is highlighting that we want to connect to our people and highlighting that we have Te Kete Matariki going on and now there are other things going on as well.”

Kassie says many of the town’s community organisations are involved in this year’s event.

“From my point of view, Te Kete Matariki is authentic to Te Puke for a variety of reasons, and that stems from the people in Te Puke,” she says.

“We’ve got a bit of a following behind this event now and people want to be part of it. It does take a couple of years to get it right, but this year it’s going to be an awesome day.”

She says the format will be similar to last year, with the first part of the day featuring kapa haka performances, and the second part a musical celebration with reggae band 1814 headlining.

There will be more than 20 food vendors providing a range of food and drink from kai moana to sellers who are fundraising for various projects.

There will also be three ground hangi.

Kassie says some businesses who have been involved previously have found this year tough and are unable to help out on this occasion, but others such as Trevelyan’s, Seeka and the Sikh temple, are back on board.

The celebrations will start with non-competitive kapa haka performances, mostly from school groups. Despite the day falling in the middle of the school holidays, students, teachers and tutors are on board, says Tatai.

Tutors Willow Marsh and Tumanako Farrell have each worked in several schools in the district.

The kapa haka stage will be separate from the main music stage with performances of between 10 and 20 minutes, “whatever they feel they are ready to do”.

“We are excited to have a platform where our kids can get up and perform in front of their whānau and community and we will have the VIP section for our kaumatua again,” she says.

“For lots of these kids this is going to be their first time to perform and it’s just about getting out there and enjoying the day.

“I always want it to be like that - it’s not going to be a competition, it’s going to be a showcase of waiata and kapa haka from our schools.

“All of the kids have worked really hard and their tutors have got them ready for the stage.”

Sam describes 1814 as one of New Zealand’s hardest-working reggae bands.

It will be the first time they have performed in Te Puke.

“Hopefully the crowd will enjoy them because a lot of people know their music,” he says.

Also on the bill is the Matariki Allstars, family band Hua Ariki, Ngā Tauira Reo Choir, dance group Kanikani Mai, DJ Nero, music student Zyon and taonga puoro (traditional Māori instruments) expert Jo’el Komene.

“It’s a bit of a juggling act, but we’ll get there. It’s going to be a great day, it’s going to be awesome,” says Sam

Te Kete Matariki runs from 10am-4pm.

■ This Saturday there will be a Matariki disco at Te Puke Memorial Hall in support of Te Puke Scouts starting at 5pm. Tickets are available at the door.