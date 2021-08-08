Te Puke's clean-up day on again in September

The crew from Prospa at last year's Te Puke town clean-up.

EPIC Te Puke is calling for a big effort to bin off the town's rubbish.

A town centre clean-up has been organised for September 15 during Keep New Zealand Beautiful week.

Marketing manager Rebecca Larsen is hoping there will be plenty of willing helpers front up on the day, but also that the week will see others out and about picking up rubbish.

A clean-up has been held for the past two years, with last year's event netting close to 200kg of rubbish and recycling from the CBD, despite it being held under alert level 2 restrictions.

''I was impressed with what we were able to do with less than 100 people,'' she says.

''They were volunteers from the community, some corporate groups and other organisations. Fairhaven School picked up around their own school and sorted and took their waste [to the recycling centre] separately, something we are going to encourage throughout the week as well this time.''

Any person or group that wants to pick up rubbish in their own area during the week will be able to take what they collect to Te Puke Recycling Centre.

''That will get counted and collected as part of our collective effort for that week.''

The clean start point will be The Hub Te Puke in Jocelyn St and those taking part in the organised clean up will be given a specific area so there will be no doubling up or areas being missed.

After the health and safety briefing and distribution of gloves, bags and hi viz vests, they will be sent on their way.

The Daily cafe will be the meeting point where the collected rubbish will be sorted and volunteers can enjoy a slice or two of pizza.

There will also be spot prizes.

''So we are looking for prizes being donated by anyone who is keen to contribute,'' says Rebecca.

The event is backed by Western Bay of Plenty District Council that will provide bags and gloves and use of the recycling centre facilities.

''And because it's part of Keep New Zealand Beautiful Week, the whole country is collecting during the week so we will be able to provide stats on our community and be part of a bigger initiative across the whole country.''

Those collecting independently in their own area will also be welcome to head to The Daily cafe on the day and enjoy some pizza and social time, says Rebecca.