NZ Navy ship sets sail for Tonga. Video / NZ Defence Force

"I wish I could win big on Lotto so I can give all the money to the people of Tonga."

That's the heartfelt hope of Suli Lea'aepeni who has finally managed to contact some of her relatives after failed calls and many sleepless nights.

Tonga's submarine volcano Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai erupted on January 14 before reaching a climax the next day, causing tsunamis to ravage Tonga and throughout the wider Pacific region.

Tonga was also showered with volcanic ash and many homes were damaged or destroyed. At least three people are dead. Most communication lines to the islands were cut.

Lea'aepeni, who lives in Te Puke, said she heard from her parents last Thursday night.

Her parents and sister were staying in their home in the village of Fuaamodu, near the airport, and while their house was not damaged, there was volcanic ash everywhere.

Relieved Te Puke friends Anne Leota and Suli Lea'aepeni have finally managed to contact some of their relatives in Tonga. Photo / Supplied

"I have spoken to my parents and sister every day since and we talk for about 10 to 20 minutes. It's great to hear their voices, and I'm so grateful that they survived.

"Dad tells me that they're doing okay but they're still quite worried about all the ash. They've been working hard to try and clear all the streets and the airport tarmac.

"The whole village has come together to help each other, especially those who have lost their homes and need it the most."

She said her parents assured her they would be okay and told her not to send anything but last week she travelled to Auckland to send water and other supplies.

"I felt I had to do something to help but at the same time it was painful as you know what you're sending is just not enough, it's not even half of what they will need.

"I wish I could win big on Lotto and give all money to the people of Tonga. For us, it's not just about helping my family but everyone in Tonga who is like one big family to me.

Lea'aepeni said the immediate help coming from New Zealand was "amazing".

The aftermath of the eruption and tsunami in Nuku'alofa, the capital of Tonga. Photo / Supplied

She said it had also been tough for about 20 Te Puke-based Tongan RSE seasonal workers who had been stuck here since the first lockdown.

Anne Leota, also living in Te Puke, said she had finally managed to make contact with her sister-in-law, her niece and a close friend on Wednesday.

"My sister-in-law lives almost a block away from the seafront in Nuku'alofa and my niece lives about four blocks, but fortunately, the tsunami waves didn't reach their homes

"It's been a huge relief to hear my relatives' voices and know they are safe, especially when parts of the western end of the island have been annihilated."

Meanwhile, fundraising efforts for Tonga are gaining momentum.

Tauranga-based premium vanilla company Heilala Vanilla has more than 20 employees and 300 vanilla farmers in Tonga and last week set up a donation page to assist with relief efforts.

Chief executive Jennifer Boggiss said more than $140,000 had been raised so far.

"This has far exceeded our expectations which was a dream a week ago.

Heilala Vanilla CEO Jennifer Boggiss (far right) and some of her colleagues in Tonga in happier times. Photo / Supplied

"It shows the power of community and the importance of coming together to help us do even more for Tonga than we ever anticipated."

Boggiss said Heilala's community both locally and overseas had been incredibly generous including Tauranga firm Comvita which had made an undisclosed "significant donation".

She said Mount Maunganui Sea People Ice Cream will also be donating all profits from sales of vanilla ice cream sammies to the relief fund until the end of the month.

Boggiss said they were yet to have direct contact with their vanilla farmers on the island of Eua (close to Tongatapu) but hoped the hardy vanilla plants would survive.

She said Heilala was working with the company's Tonga-based partner MORDI to ensure funds raised go to the most pressing needs with 11 pallets of food being shipped to Tonga this week.