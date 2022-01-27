Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Te Puke woman's heartfelt wish to win Lotto and 'give all the cash to Tonga'

4 minutes to read
NZ Navy ship sets sail for Tonga. Video / NZ Defence Force

NZ Navy ship sets sail for Tonga. Video / NZ Defence Force

Sandra Conchie
By
Sandra Conchie

Multimedia journalist

"I wish I could win big on Lotto so I can give all the money to the people of Tonga."

That's the heartfelt hope of Suli Lea'aepeni who has finally managed to contact some of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.