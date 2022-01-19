Holly Wise (left) and Judy Abrahams in the newly created vegetable garden.

A vegetable garden set up to help those who have recently lost their jobs is having a twofold benefit.

Not only is it providing fresh produce, it is a way of offering support and offset feelings of isolation.

In the aftermath of the Government's vaccination mandate for some sectors last year, Te Puke resident Judy Abrahams invited anyone affected or stressed about their job to attend the Prayer Warriors - a prayer group meeting each Sunday evening.

Parallel to that, a support group was also established to help those in the sectors affected by the mandate.

With some members part of both groups, the idea was hatched to create a vegetable garden that is now productive.

''The idea was to support the people who were losing their jobs,'' says Judy about the invitation to the prayer meeting.

She spoke to one of those who attended and asked what they thought of starting a vegetable garden.

''She said, 'well I've not got anything else to do now', so we put it to the [support] group and they said 'yes'.''

Holly Wise, of Pāpāmoa, is part of the prayer and support group.

''I went to prayer group because I don't go to church, but I was called to come,'' she says.

She found out about the support group and the garden idea and decided to become involved.

''For me, it wasn't even about me and my family, it was about giving back at a time when people really need that. I know how much it hurt me losing my job and what it was going to change for my family, and I didn't want people to go through the same thing.

''Judy said 'do you want to come and help' and I couldn't say no. I had time on my hands.''

She wanted to be part of something that was about giving back to the community.

''If I get some veges out of it, great, but for me it was to help people who aren't in a position to have income coming in any more.''

Holly says being involved has also helped her spiritually.

''I have met several people who have extremely strong faith and it's helped me know there is actually a much larger plan.

''It's given me a sense of purpose as well, and I think we all need that, so just being involved with something, coming out here, raking and planting seeds and being around other people who have been through something similar to what I have been through, that has been a tremendous support because you know you're not alone

''I think people are beginning to feel isolated and I think that can be quite dangerous for a number of different reasons. This has brought people together.''

Judy says that was a significant driver in creating the garden.

''The garden was a mechanism to bring a bit of focus to the group, but the motivation behind it was to help people who might have been feeling isolated and feeling they may be the only ones who are making a stand and have lost their job - but to find that they're not.''

''I think the biggest thing is, we are all human at the end of the day,'' says Holly, ''and I think a lot of this has brought out some nasty sides of people for whatever reason, so it's about having that compassion and that connection again and just bringing it back to human basics and that's been really special to me.''

As soon as Judy made a Facebook post about the garden, she received offers of help from individuals and businesses, including Western Bay Hire Centre and Ranfurly Orchard Services with equipment, and Tropicana and Mitre 10 with plants.