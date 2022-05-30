Te Puke Utd remain unbeaten at top of table

Julian Wharewera (black and white) was Te Puke's player of the day in the 1-1 draw with Otumoetai. Photo / Stuart Whitaker

The winning streak may have ended, but after the weekend's 1-1 home draw with Otumoetai, Te Puke Utd are still unbeaten in 2022 and lead the WaiBOP Championship by four points

Top scorer Nick Johnson also added to his tally and now has nine for the season, two more than his nearest rival.

A confident Te Puke team came out strong with good possession controlling the run of play that led to an early disallowed goal.

Otumoetai seemed to step things up, making it an interesting first half, with both teams pressing well, but Te Puke struck first when Johnson gave Otumoetai keeper Daniel Hymers little chance.

Te Puke had the better of the play for the rest of the half, creating half chances, but unable to add to their lead.

The second half was a different story with Otumoetai controlling the game and Te Puke unable to find their feet.

Set for a defensive spell, it was a free kick, deflected and sending keeper Ben Day the wrong way, that tied up the game.

Neither team could find a winner in the last 10 minutes of action.

Julian Wharewera's defensive efforts earned him the player of the day award.

On Saturday Te Puke travel to Hamilton to take on Claudlands. The game kicks off at 12.30pm.

Te Puke's women's team was in Rotorua on Sunday taking on Lakes FC's development side.

Despite a strong start, every long ball and cross was cleaned up by the Lakes keeper, and Te Puke fell behind to a goal on the counter-attack against the run of play.

With the defence tightened up, the hosts were kept out and Te Puke drew level when Summer Bailey latched onto a loose ball. They took the lead soon afterwards when Sammi Parrish scored for the visitors to lead 2-1 at the break.

The second half followed a pattern similar to the first, but with Te Puke's players tiring and no subs available, and the hosts able to bring on fresh players; the extra energy was rewarded with a second goal.

While Te Puke managed to create a few chances to retake the lead, it wasn't to be.

A tireless effort from Irene Taylor won her the player of the day award.

Both the women's and Te Puke Classics (over 35) teams have byes over Queen's Birthday Weekend.