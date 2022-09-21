Maureen Binns with truffle sniffing dog Jed and trainee truffle sniffing dog Sam (left).

It wasn't exactly a Kardashians, cameras in your face 24/7 experience, but Paengaroa's Colin and Maureen Binns hosted a film crew at their Paengaroa truffiere in July.

Colin and Maureen own Te Puke Truffles and their business will feature on Country Calendar this weekend.

"It was a lot more intense than I expected it to be," says Colin.

The Binns have more than just a truffiere on their property, they have accommodation, livestock and an olive orchard.

"This property is so special because it's got the QEII covenant, it's got the most beautiful forest, we host bees and we've tried all sorts of animals - sheep, ducks, chickens, and two truffle dogs [Jed and Sam]," says Maureen.

The film crew spent a week accumulating footage for the show.

"They were here for a full five days for a 25-minute slot and the amount of time we had to do things over and over again, it was quite intense," says Colin.

"They wanted to show me bringing the sheep into the olive orchard and we had to do that four times. The sheep are smarter than that - when they've been there once, they don't want to go back."

Colin and Maureen have not had an advance viewing of the programme

"I'm not nervous because whatever it is, it is all genuine."

Maureen sees the show as promoting the region and the fact that "we can grow just about anything here in the Bay of Plenty".

The show's producers contacted Colin and Maureen.

"You have to do sort of a job interview about what you do and how you do it.

"I thought 'is there enough to come to a truffiere like us and do a whole week's filming? I wouldn't have thought so', but in fact the story is more than just producing a truffle out of the ground - it's what's wrapped around it."

The film crew also visited some of the businesses that use the truffles such as The Trading Post restaurant in Paengaroa and Kereru Brewing Co that makes truffled beer.

Maureen and Colin also supply Bellefield Butter in Cambridge and the Opito Bay Salt Co.

"Those are the small niche people that we want to work with - we're not producing hundreds of kilos of truffles - it's high quality, small numbers,'' says Maureen.

"Every truffle is traced back to the tree - you can't do that if you've got thousands of trees. We do accountability and sustainability we hope and every year we hope we will be able to produce good truffles."

Producing its first truffles in 2015, Te Puke Truffles grows the black perigord variety which is harvested in winter. Maureen says the 2022 season has not been the best.

"We should have started our truffles growing in November, December and January but it was a bit late - we didn't get the rain to get them started until March. Normally in April they stop growing and start ripening. I'm thinking they did stop growing in April but only about a third of the size we expected and I think the smaller ones rotted because it was such a wet season, they were drowned."

Nevertheless, they managed to host 30 truffle hunts and, while the film crew didn't get the totally dry week they wanted, Jed did manage to find truffles for them and for the truffle hunters.

"The total number of truffles might have been the same [as previous years] but because they were only a third of the size, the actual lifted weight of the truffles this last season was about a third of what we would have expected."

The truffle hunts also feature tastings, with Maureen focusing on the simple ways they can be used such as truffled salt, truffled butter and cheese and truffled eggs.

"People really seem to appreciate sharing in an ordinary everyday manner. It's the sort of thing you would be able to do in France and other parts of Europe.

"Then you've got the high-end restaurants. They do things at a different level and I don't even want to try and emulate them. I think we've all got our place in the pecking order and I think our place is to grow truffles and share everything that we do. We are still experimenting," says Maureen.