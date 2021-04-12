Te Puke Police looking for Ernest Barton, believed to be in the Western Bay

Te Puke Police are seeking Ernest Barton, who has warrants for his arrest. Photo / Te Puke Police

The Te Puke Police are seeking Ernest Barton, who has warrants for his arrest.

Barton, aged 38, is likely to be in the Western Bay of Plenty area, specifically Te Puke or Maketu, according to a post on the Bay of Plenty and Taupō Police Facebook page.

Police warned Barton should not be approached by members of the public.

Anyone who sees him or who has information regarding his whereabouts was asked to call 111 and quote file number 201119/1386.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.