Raider Cammy Khurda confronts stoppers Ganji, Jindi, Raji and Sonu. Photo / Stuart Whitaker

The weather didn’t play ball, but a healthy crowd turned up for the Dashmesh Sport and Cultural Club’s kabaddi tournament over the weekend.

Rain delayed the start of the tournament, and club spokesman Goldie Sahota said more wet weather later in the day saw the competition halted at the semifinal stage.

Six teams took part - the host club, as well as teams from Tauranga, Hastings, the Waikato, Papakura and Takanini.

There were also games and activities including races, quizzes and bouncy castles.

JP and Kali get to grips with one another. Photo / Stuart Whitaker

Goldie says overall, between 1000 and 1500 people were at the event.

Alongside the kabaddi tournament, a volleyball competition was held at Murray Salt Stadium.

A bigger event is being planned for March next year.

“There will be more bouncy castles, more for the kids, more food and better marquees,” says Goldie.