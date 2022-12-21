The Academic Achievement Cups were won by Harry Abrahams and Arabella Westerlund. Photo / Supplied

Te Puke Intermediate School held its end of year prizegiving before closing for the year.

Principal Jill Best says it was a “busy, full on year”.

“It’s easy to forget Term 1 was so disrupted by the pandemic.”

She says the cohort of students this year have grabbed every opportunity provided to them and shown their enthusiasm, passion and resilience.

“They have really been a memorable year group for their contributions to our school culture and success.”

She picked out several standout events from 2022 including Fresh Moves, AIMS Games, the school’s cultural day and Matariki celebrations, the school leaders’ participation in Te Puke’s Anzac Day commemorations, the Fia Fia event, Kia Kaha fun run, HMNZS Te Mana helicopter visit, the social dance “and the cute Eco chickens we all loved in Term 1 — they were a lovely distraction at the time”.

“Thanks to everyone — whānau, staff and students for their contributions to the success and memories of 2022.”





Te Koha Kete-Kawhena won the Harpur Trophy as the most outstanding athlete. Photo / Supplied

Awards:

Sport

Swimming Champions 2022: Year 7 Girl: Evie Metcalfe, Year 7 Boy: Fletcher Vaughan, Year 8 Girl: Te Koha Kete-Kawhena, Year 8 Boy: Sheldon Hogan.

Cross Country Champions 2022: Year 7 Girl: Eden Forgie, Year 7 Boy: Walter Anderson, Year 8 Girl: Olivia McLachlan, Year 8 Boy: Nate Macdonald.

Athletics Champions 2022: Year 7 Girl: Regan Kingi, Year 7 Boy: Tyler Karl, Year 8 Girl: Te Koha Kete-Kawhena, Year 8 Boy: Acelin-Xzye Buckett.

Speech

English Persuasive: Year 7: Ty Kelly, Year 8: James Matthews.

English Informative: Year 7: Sam Paterson, Year 8: Satnam Singh.

Te Reo Maori Speech Winner: Raniera McCormack.

Achievement Awards

Visual Arts Female: Olivia McLachlan. Visual Arts Male: Oliver Purdie. Workshop Technology Female: Alyza Rollinson. Workshop Technology Male: Leeland Wooddin. Foods Technology Female: Bailey Bright. Foods Technology Male: Khan Kirk. Graphics and ICT Female: Jessy-Mac Cook. Graphics and ICT Male: Jack Grylls. Performing Arts Female: Amelie Douglas. Performing Arts Male: Satnam Singh. Resilience Trophy: Te Omeka Hawera. MOWS Environmental Award: Phoebe Schwass-Jones. MVP in the Rugby Academy: Nate Macdonald. MVP in the Hockey Academy: Owen Clemens. MVP in the Netball Academy: Pa’Shence Pokaia. Greatest Sporting Achievement in 2022: Zespri AIMS Boys 7s Rugby Champions: Acelin-Xzye Buckett, Archie McKeown, Bowen Pohe, Cruize Satiu, Cruz Nicholson, Hayden Williamson, Isaac Brown, Jaziah Featherstone, Jett Holdsworth, Nate Macdonald, Teina Williams, Toby Ahomiro.

Excellence Awards

As voted by their peers for contribution to school culture and success: Arnika Mahara, Te Koha Kete-Kawhena, Zara Tamatea, Ave Forgie, Skylar Petrie, Jessy-Mac Cook, Teina Williams, Tiahanea Siaki, Satnam Singh, Connor Browne, Lui Tuilave, Jack Grylls, Kei Taite, Zeijah Lawrence, Ruder Easton, Oliver Purdie.

Head Boy Excellence Award: Teina Williams. Head Girl Excellence Award: Te Koha Kete-Kawhena.

Deputy Head Girl Award: Brooke Ellison. Deputy Head Boy Award: James Matthews.

Te Ao Māori Tohu went to Tira Hauraki and Tiahanea Siaki. Photo / Supplied





Outstanding Awards

HMNZS Te Mana Trophy: Teina Williams. Bowyer-Ross Trophy for Excellence in Languages: Bavleen Kaur. The Dwan Family — Giant Steps trophy: Heath Mathews. The Oliver Cup for Outstanding Academic Achievement Male: Harry Abrahams. The Oliver Cup for Outstanding Academic Achievement Female: Arabella Westerlund. Te Ao Māori Tohu Kotiro: Tira Hauraki. Te Ao Māori Tohu Tamaiti Tane: Tiahanea Siaki. Pamana Poihipi Trophy : Tiahanea Siaki. The Harpur Trophy for the Most Outstanding Athlete: Te Koha Kete-Kawhena. The Dalgety Cup for the Most Outstanding Students: Teina Williams and Te Koha Kete-Kawhena.

2023 Head Students: Deputy Head Girl: Alyza Rollinson, Deputy Head Boy: Bohen Pohe, Head Girl: Cerys Robertson, Head Boy: Ty Kelly.



