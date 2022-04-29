Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Te Puke identity Mark Boyle to run for Western Bay of Plenty mayoralty

4 minutes to read
Te Puke Economic Development Group managing director Mark Boyle is to stand for the Western Bay of Plenty mayoralty. Photo / Stuart Whitaker

Te Puke Economic Development Group managing director Mark Boyle is to stand for the Western Bay of Plenty mayoralty. Photo / Stuart Whitaker

Kiri Gillespie
By
Kiri Gillespie

Multimedia journalist




The battle for the Western Bay's mayoralty has become a two-horse race early on, with Te Puke identity Mark Boyle confirming his campaign for the chains.

However, there is still time for more candidates

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.