Te Puke Economic Development Group managing director Mark Boyle is to stand for the Western Bay of Plenty mayoralty. Photo / Stuart Whitaker

The battle for the Western Bay's mayoralty has become a two-horse race early on, with Te Puke identity Mark Boyle confirming his campaign for the chains.

However, there is still time for more candidates to join the race as nominations for this year's mayoral candidates don't formally open until July 15.

The Te Puke Economic Development Group managing director announced his contention for the district's mayoralty on Thursday. He said he'd done so after "significant encouragement from a broad range of people".

Existing mayor Garry Webber will not seek re-election this year, opening the role up for new blood when elections arrive in October.

Boyle joins seasoned Western Bay councillor Don Thwaites in running for the Western Bay council's top seat. Both men have unsuccessfully sought the role before, with Boyle running in 2013 and Thwaites in 2013 and 2016.

Western Bay of Plenty District Mayor Garry Webber will not be seeking re-election this year. Photo / George Novak

Boyle said, if successful, he wanted to lead "a governance group that has a very collegial collaborative culture that focuses on developing and delivering a strategic plan that focuses on the fact we are in a high growth region".

"We have a need for housing infrastructure delivery and the continued growth of our key economic drivers - kiwifruit, agriculture and the service industry."

Boyle said managing that growth strategically was essential, as was ensuring such growth was sustainable.

"Housing is a big issue. We need housing to match economic growth and social responsibility."

Te Puke Economic Development Group is a strategic partner of SmartGrowth. Boyle said he had a "good understanding" of the Western Bay, local government, SmartGrowth and the importance of future economic development to create jobs.

The Rangiuru Business Park was a prime example, he said.

"I have been a public face in pushing prioritisation of this critical new industrial zone.

"The Western Bay of Plenty is an aspirational place to live, work and play. We have strong economic drivers. We have well established and proud communities.

"We are a region of enormous opportunity."

Western Bay of Plenty District Council mayoral candidate Don Thwaites. Photo / NZME

Boyle said, if elected, he would drive collaboration to best use our economic, human and natural resources for the public good.

"I will ensure we are strategic, sustainable, safe and satisfied. Realising our potential is critical for our future."

In March, Thwaites confirmed his bid for the mayoralty after serving four-and-a-half terms as a councillor.

Thwaites has previously been unsuccessful in campaigning for the mayoralty but has claimed the highest ward vote of councillors and has remained a councillor since.

He previously told the Bay of Plenty Times he would also stand firm on keeping the Western Bay as its own territorial authority.

Talk of amalgamation with Tauranga City Council has floated around local civic circles since 1989 and the region's rapid population growth has refreshed the notion, he said.

Thwaites also said there were big issues facing local government. In December, Thwaites voted unsuccessfully to formally challenge the Government's Three Waters proposal.

Nominations for this year's election close on August 12. The election will be held on October 8.

Key dates for voters

July 15

- Candidate nominations open. Electoral roll opens

August 12

- Candidate nominations close. Electoral roll closes

August 17

- Public notice of candidates' names

September 16 to 21

- Voting documents delivered

September 16

- Special voting begins

October 8

- Election day - voting closes noon. Preliminary results available that afternoon

October 14 to 19

- Final results declared