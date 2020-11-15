Te Puke house saved from growing shed fire

FILE

A shed fire at a Te Puke property had started to catch alight on a boundary fence when firefighters arrived on the scene.

The Cameron Rd fire was reported to emergency services about 4.30pm yesterday.

Te Puke volunteer brigade fire chief Glenn Williams said the fire was burning in a 2.5m x 8m shed.

"It was a reasonable size."

When firefighters arrived the fire had began to spread to a boundary fence nearby. There was the risk of the fire also spreading to the homeowner's house, which was about 2m away.

"If it hadn't been dealt with, it would have."

Williams said the cause of the fire was not yet known but a fire investigator was expected to check it out today.