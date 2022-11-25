Te Puke Highway lane closure to start next week

A detour for people traveling towards Te Puke from Tauranga/Pāpāmoa will be in place along Tara Rd, Parton Rd, and Bell Rd. Photo / Tauranga City Council

The southbound lane of Te Puke Highway will be closed from Monday between Poplar Lane and Welcome Bay Rd for road repairs and resealing.

Works are expected to take two weeks, weather dependent, a Tauranga City Council media release said.

This is to allow the southbound lane to be resealed following the installation of a new water pipe for the Waiāri Water Supply Scheme.

Traffic from Te Puke towards Tauranga will continue as usual, with speed restrictions in place.

“We apologise for any inconvenience and thank the community for their patience.”