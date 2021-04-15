Te Puke highway closed after crash, person freed from wreckage

One person has been freed from the wreckage of a van following a crash in Te Puke.
A police media spokesperson said police were notified of a two-vehicle crash on the Te Puke Highway at 6.22pm.
It is understood one person has moderate injuries.
A Fire Emergency New Zealand media spokeswoman said two fire trucks had been called to the crash at the intersection of Pah Rd.
One person was trapped in a van but has since been freed, the spokeswoman said.
The highway has closed.
A St John Ambulance media spokeswoman said two ambulances were sent to the scene at 6.21pm.
