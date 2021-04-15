Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Te Puke highway closed after crash, person freed from wreckage

Quick Read
Emergency services are at the scene of a two-car crash in Te Puke. Photo / File

Emergency services are at the scene of a two-car crash in Te Puke. Photo / File

Bay of Plenty Times

One person has been freed from the wreckage of a van following a crash in Te Puke.

A police media spokesperson said police were notified of a two-vehicle crash on the Te Puke Highway at 6.22pm.

It is understood one person has moderate injuries.

A Fire Emergency New Zealand media spokeswoman said two fire trucks had been called to the crash at the intersection of Pah Rd.

One person was trapped in a van but has since been freed, the spokeswoman said.

The highway has closed.

A St John Ambulance media spokeswoman said two ambulances were sent to the scene at 6.21pm.

More to come.