Te Puke highway closed after crash, person freed from wreckage

Emergency services are at the scene of a two-car crash in Te Puke. Photo / File

One person has been freed from the wreckage of a van following a crash in Te Puke.

A police media spokesperson said police were notified of a two-vehicle crash on the Te Puke Highway at 6.22pm.

It is understood one person has moderate injuries.

A Fire Emergency New Zealand media spokeswoman said two fire trucks had been called to the crash at the intersection of Pah Rd.

One person was trapped in a van but has since been freed, the spokeswoman said.

The highway has closed.

A St John Ambulance media spokeswoman said two ambulances were sent to the scene at 6.21pm.

More to come.