Te Puke High School head students keen to make their mark

Te Puke High School head students Giovanni Rai and Ellen Emerson.

New Te Puke High School head students Ellen Emerson and Giovanni Rai are both following in family members' footsteps.

Head girl Ellen has been given the role 60 years after it was in the hands of her grandmother, Jan Moran. Jan was on hand when Ellen was named head girl at the end of year prizegiving.

For Giovanni, it isn't quite the same step back in time. His brother Stephen Bell was head boy in 2019.

Ellen says she was ''super, super nervous'' at prizegiving when the roles were announced.

''I was sitting there shaking and when it got announced I was shocked and super excited as well. I was head girl at [Te Puke] Intermediate, so it was the same feeling but on a slightly bigger scale.''

Giovanni says he had hoped to be named arts leader, so was also surprised to hear his name called out as head boy.

''It was just, like, nervousness. Am I going to get it? But it was quite cool - the whole family was really happy.''

While there was euphoria at the announcement, they are both aware of the task ahead.

''It's not that this is the achievement, this is just the starting point for our new opportunities,'' says Giovanni.

Ellen says the head students need to be good role models.

''It's about being someone that lots of the juniors would look up to, so to set a good example, help them out if they need you to, and be someone they can talk to any time. I remember being a junior and feeling so overwhelmed and seeing a friendly face of the leaders was really good.''

As an extension of that Ellen would like to see the school more united.

''The main thing I want to work on is a legacy, something our year group can look back on and say 'we made this happen, we did this' - maybe that will be uniting all our year groups.''

There will also be roles beyond the school gates at community events.

''Anzac Day is a good platform to say 'this is our school' and show we take pride in our school,'' says Giovanni.

The commemoration is often one of the highlights of the head students' year, and a chance to impress others.

''I remember when I went to the Anzac Day parade a few years ago and I saw [2016 head girl] Dayna Rowe and I was 'wow - I want to be able to do that one day','' says Ellen.

With his Filipino heritage, Giovanni says he will have a different view of Anzac Day to Ellen.

One of the roles of the head students is to liaise between students and staff.

''Most of us already have pretty good relationships with the staff,'' says Giovanni.

''That's something else that's special about Te Puke High School,'' says Ellen.

The students are well aware of needing to combine their duties as head students with their studies.

''The subjects I am taking are quite heavy academic subjects, but I've had teachers come and say to me 'if you need any help, don't hesitate to ask' and the [student] leadership team as well, we can all bounce off each other and help each other out.''

Ellen is studying physics, chemistry, calculus, English and exercise science and her plans are no firmer than wanting to go to university, possibly to study something medical related.

''It's good that we have such a good support system around us, not just at school but at home as well,'' says Giovanni. ''In my house, my brother has given me a few tips and mum and dad are helping out and being there to support me.''

Giovanni is studying drama, music, graphic design and promotion, and business and statistics.

His goals are split between becoming a teacher and selling clothes and shoes.

''Opening up my little shop where I could sell shoes and things would be a dream thing for me. But I also see myself going to uni because of teaching. It would be quite nice to come back here too if I did do teaching."

The students say Te Puke High School has many strengths

''The arts are really strong in Te Puke,'' says Ellen. "There are really good ways to get involved in our school, meet new people and get close with the teachers and that's also all-year groups - not as segregated as other things might be.''

''There's also a sense of community,'' says Giovanni, ''like it says on the [school] website - small enough to care, but big enough to make a difference. I think that really does embody our school.''

With many of the regular school events student leaders are involved in not happening last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic there is a little pressure on this year's student leaders.

''It's a bigger job for us to try and bounce back from last year and get things rolling because we missed out on a lot of our events last year we missed out on the ball and the battle of the houses - hopefully we can get those things done this year,'' says Ellen.

Principal Alan Liddle says all 32 students who applied for the student leader positions had to go through a rigorous selection process of an application, an interview and delivering two speeches.

''Choosing student leaders is very difficult and it was no different to choosing the student leaders for 2021.

''Giovanni and Ellen present outstanding potential to lead the student body and continue the development of our school.''