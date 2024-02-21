Te Puke fire brigade attended a crash on the Ōhineangaanga Stream bridge on Monday.

By Te Puke Fire Chief Dale Lindsay

There have been 10 calls in the past fortnight.

There were two vegetation/rubbish fires including one call with power lines down, and our tanker responded to Pyes Pā to assist with water supply.

Three false alarms and a call to assist the Pāpāmoa brigade with a person stuck in a window, but we were returned to station before leaving town.

Three medical calls to assist St John, sadly two of which were fatal. Again, our deepest and sincere condolences to all the families affected.

A motor vehicle crashed on Monday afternoon on the Ōhineangaanga Stream bridge. No one required cutting out, but we assisted St John ambulance staff to extricate one patient from a vehicle. The rescue helicopter responded and landed in the park nearby, but was not, in the end, required.

We were fortunate to host the Fire and Emergency regional leadership team at our training night last week for an informal barbecue dinner with our partners followed by our planned training session at the community pool for water rescue training. We posted a light-hearted video to our Facebook page from this.

Although we take our training seriously, it’s also great to have a bit of fun while doing so.

Keep safe out there.

Check out the brigade Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Te.Puke.Fire.Brigade



