Te Puke: Emergency services attend two separate scenes for same crash

Two people were injured following a collision in the Te Puke area on Monday morning. Photo / NZME

Two people were injured following a crash in the Te Puke area overnight with emergency services responding to two different scenes for the incident.

Around 4am, the Te Puke Fire Brigade attended two collisions that were several kilometres apart but were connected, it said on Facebook.

The initial crash appeared to take place in Te Puke but emergency services attended a second job on the Te Puke Highway in the Pāpāmoa area a few minutes later, a police spokeswoman said in a statement.

"[It] appears one of the vehicles left the scene of the initial crash, but emergency services caught up with them in Pāpāmoa after the second call," she said.

It was unclear if there was a crash at the second scene but the spokeswoman thought it was called in because the vehicle had been involved in the first collision and was damaged.

Two people were injured, one moderately and the other had minor injuries, she said. At least one of those people was taken to hospital.

Police would make follow-up inquiries about the incident to determine the circumstances.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for Fire and Emergency New Zealand confirmed they attended both incidents but the Te Puke crew were only at the scene of the first for a few minutes.

He said they spent around 30 minutes at the second location on Te Puke Highway to assess the scene and help police move the damaged vehicle off the road.

The first event was logged in the FENZ system at 4.01:11am and the second at 4.02:20am.