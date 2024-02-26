Veena Halliwell won the Te Puke Citizen of the Year Award in 2019.

Nominations are open for the Te Puke Citizen of the Year for 2024.

Creative Te Puke chairwoman Lisa Stowell is calling for local people or groups to nominate a local citizen who has made a real contribution to Te Puke.

The award was created in 2007 in memory of local identity Lorna Treloar.

“Although this is a Creative Te Puke Forum initiative, it is not just for success in the arts or for social work or public service,” says Lisa. “Past winners represent a range of achievements that have helped make Te Puke a better place.”

Anyone is free to nominate someone they feel should be recognised by the award.

“Whether their contribution is creative, cultural, economic, sporting or social, we would welcome their nomination.”

Nomination forms are available from forum secretary Andrea Wade at creativetepukeforum@gmail.com

These must be returned by April 30.



