Te Puke Amateur Radio Club has a new home

One Foundation CEO Kerry Bird cuts the cable at the official opening of Te Puke Amateur Radio Club's new clubrooms with club president Kevin Tognazzo (left) and secretary/treasurer Syd Rowe.

To outsiders, the world of amateur radio might be something of a mystery.

But for those who enjoy the hobby, there are may aspects that can and do appeal.

It isn't, says former Te Puke Amateur Radio Club president Andrew Race, something just for old men.

The club has recently moved into a specially refurbished part of Paengaroa Community Hall - after leaving its home of almost 45 years at Te Puke Holiday Park - with the new clubrooms officially opened at the weekend.

''They are definitely better than we had before,'' says Andrew. ''There are bigger and better facilities here - we couldn't do anything with the old building.''

Andrew hopes the new facilities will coincide with a boost in the membership of the club that currently sits at 28.

''You can do a lot of things with the hobby and you don't have to spend a lot of money, you can get a cheap hand held transceiver. You don't have to spend thousands and thousands, but you do have to have a licence.

''We're talking to hams who have the same interests as us - that's the interesting thing about it and the thrust of what amateur radio is all about.''

Andrew says the crucial difference between amateur radio and other forms of communication is that people are talking to one another using aerials.

''We are talking aerial to aerial - it could be to people on the other side of the world. We don't need a telephone or a cell tower.''

Treasure/secretary Syd Rowe says there are ham radio operators throughout the world.

''It's the joy of being able to tune up a transceiver and try and contact another ham in Australia, Fiji, America, Canada, England - even Russia.''

The club has members who are accredited to assess those wanting to take the licence exam.

''You have to do studying to get your licence,'' says Andrew.

''So you have to want to and enjoy mucking around with radios. It's not the old man mentality people think it is because there's a lot of new technology in the hobby. The equipment's more sophisticated than it ever has been.''

There are also various competitions and sports branches to the hobby, says Andrew.

Meeting up at the club rooms and sharing stories and skills is also an enjoyable part of the hobby, says Andrew.

''It's a chance for us to say 'hi, how are you doing, what have you been up to', to show off projects and anything you want to do - it's enjoyable like any club.''

Syd's role on the hall committee was the link that saw the club move its base to Paengaroa.

''Syd is the secretary of the hall committee and it had a room that wasn't being used. We had a look at it and thought it would suit us.''

Sponsorship, in particular from the One Foundation and the Lion Foundation helped refurbish the rooms.

''Other outfits have given us stuff at cost price or trade price to help us on our way,'' says Syd.

The club meets every Saturday afternoon.