Tauranga police advise commuters to plan for disruptions due to a Māori hīkoi as the Government delivers its Budget today.

Protest organiser says ‘delaying a few people’s trips to work was nothing compared to the daily disruption this Government had on Māori’.

Ngāi Te Rangi iwi and supporters will march from Whareroa Reserve at 8.30am and head for Hewletts Rd/State Highway 2.

Traffic is at a standstill this morning as part of a national day of disruption launched by Te Pāti Māori to coincide with Budget day.

Hewletts Rd is down to one lane near Taiaho Pl. A contingent of police officers has gathered in the area.

The two city-bound lanes on Hewletts Rd from Totara St to Tauranga Bridge Marina are closed.

The eastbound traffic heading to the Mount is down to one lane during this section with westbound traffic being diverted on to the other lane.

Traffic on Takitumu Drive and Hewletts Rd is heavily backed up as a result, while police have gathered on Totara St.

Protesters are gathering at Whareroa Reserve.

A “Be Proud to be Māori” song is blaring out of speakers at the reserve as preparations are under way.

A small crowd is gathering for the hīkoi that kicks off at 8.30am.

Tommy Wilson is at the hīkoi with his 8-year-old mokopuna and says he is there to support the anxiety the country is feeling, not just Māori.

“It’s the poor, the disabled, the unwell, and the marginalised. Māori was now a million strong according to the census so the Crown needs to listen to our concerns.”

Sandra Des Forges said she was at the protest today because she was disappointed to see the country going backwards from the small amount of progress towards honouring the Treaty of Waitangi.

Image 1 of 5 : Protest action in Tauranga. Sandra Des Forges.

“This county could be amazing if we work together more and respect one another’s world view.”

Kipouaka Pukekura said it was important to be at the hīkoi today “because we are here to honour our tupuna who fought the fight before us to live a better life in our own tino rangatiratangi (under our own authority live our own way).

“We are here to protect our mokopuna and tamariki into the future. They are our future leaders, our rangatira mo apopo.”

Eden Tahu Tanaiwha Mahia said she wanted “to support our people and stand up for what is right”.

Ruaumoko Rimaha said his thoughts were with his ancestors “who fought hard to get us where we are”.

“I love our culture and want to stand up for what is right.”

Organisers have encouraged people to walk off the job to unify against “the Government’s assault on tangata whenua and Te Tiriti o Waitangi”.

The protest march aims to hinder traffic on Hewletts Rd/State Highway 2, a major commuter and freight route in Tauranga.

Police said the public could expect local traffic disruption this morning but any unlawful behaviour would result in enforcement action.

Supporters mobilised

“If you take away our reo you take away our existence.”

That is the view of Ngāi Te Rangi chief executive Paora Stanley about what he describes as the “Government’s continuous disregard for our reo and our cultural identity”.

He is mobilising supporters to meet at Whareroa Reserve today for a protest march that aims to hinder traffic on Hewletts Rd/State Highway 2, a major commuter and freight route in Tauranga.

Ngāi Te Rangi chief executive Paora Stanley at the protest last year. Photo / Alex Cairns

It’s the second time the iwi will join a nationwide Te Pāti Māori protest expected to disrupt roads around the country – similar to its action on December 5.

Te Pāti Māori party wrote on social media this week: “We are being attacked for being Māori. This is what the rangatira revolution is about”.

Stanley said holding the protests on Budget Day was “p***ing on their [the Government’s] parade”.

He said he believed calls for Māori to strike for the day were a “red herring” and Ngāi Te Rangi was not asking this.

Last year protesters marched down Hewletts Rd in Tauranga. Photo / Alex Cairns

“People are not stupid enough if they are in a precarious position in their employment to go on strike. If you want to turn up, turn up and we are expecting a big turnout … last year we got 2500 people.”

The iwi wanted to send clear, consistent messages to the Government.

Last year Ngāi Te Rangi made an urgent claim to the Waitangi Tribunal, accusing the Government of attacking Māori culture and language – a hearing is in two weeks in Wellington.

“What they are doing is not right. We will not put up with it. We have to resist.”

He said it had worked too hard to “revitalise our reo, educate our people, protect our mokopuna and correct the injustices faced by Māori, to have these efforts reversed”.

The iwi had arranged safety marshals for the protest and has had a briefing with police, Stanley said.

Right to peaceful protest – police

A Tauranga police spokesperson advised the public to expect local traffic disruption during today’s hīkoi.

“We are working with organisers to provide advice on lawful behaviour on our roads and public places, as well as any health and safety implications. Anyone travelling for time-sensitive commitments are advised to allow more time for their journey.”

Police recognised the right to peaceful protest.

“Unlawful behaviour will result in enforcement action, either at the time or following the event if safety issues prevent immediate action.”

An NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi spokeswoman said it would be closely monitoring the situation through its Traffic Operations Centres.

Police would be leading the operational response to the protest action.

She said the agency’s advice for commuters and motorists was to use the agency’s online journey planner and traffic information pages for the latest information before travelling.

Motor convoys on cards for other cities

Police advise commuters to hit the road to work early and avoid the peak hour protests planned for Friday.

Protesters in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch are planning motor convoys to cause disruption to Budget Day announcements.

Protest organiser Eru Kapa-Kingi, from Toitū Te Tiriti said “delaying a few people’s trips to work was nothing compared to the daily disruption this Government had on Māori”.

“We are the rangatira of this whenua and will act as we always have. We will act with the grace of our tikanga and sternness embedded in our mana,” Kapa-Kingi told the Herald.

“Heoi anō, just as we looked after Pākehā when they first arrived here in Aotearoa, and every day since, we will do the same this Thursday, whilst standing for the truth that we never ceded sovereignty, and keeping the wellbeing of our mokopuna at the front of our minds.”

Te Pāti Māori president John Tamihere said Prime Minister Christoper Luxon’s response that Māori should only go on strike on weekends was telling.

“According to Luxon, natives are only allowed to protest on weekends while his mates can go anywhere, anytime,” Tamihere said.

Eru Kapa-Kingi with mum Te Tai Tokerau MP Mariameno Kapa-Kingi and dad Korotangi Kapa-Kingi. Photo / Tania Whyte

Protest motorists in Auckland will converge on to the Northwestern, Southern and Northern motorways from 6.30am on Thursday to try to accomplish maximum disruption.

Those groups will slowly make their way to Aotea Centre in downtown Auckland, where a rally will be fronted by community advocate Dave Letele.

Police Minister Mark Mitchell has condemned the planned “unlawful protest” action.

“I’ve been very clear with the commissioner that my expectations are that law-abiding Kiwis going about their daily business, their rights are protected above those who choose to break the law,” Mitchell said.

He told Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking that it is “absolutely illegal”.

Mitchell was joined by his Labour counterpart Ginny Andersen, who said she would not be joining in on the protests.

She said she understood why Māori were protesting but did not agree with unlawful protest.

Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi joining National Māori Action Day protesters at Parliament on December 5, 2023. Photo / Mark Mitchell

In Wellington, protesters will meet at the Wellington Railway Station before marching on Parliament before the 2pm Budget 2024 announcement.

Similar delaying tactics will be employed at cities across the country. In December, thousands marched on Parliament.

Assistant Police Commissioner Mike Johnson said they were working to manage the right to protest and people’s rights to go about their daily business.

“Officers will be highly visible across the roading network throughout the morning and, in some locations, will put measures in place to prevent participants putting themselves and motorists in harm’s way,” Johnson said.

Areas he said would be affected in and around the Bay of Plenty and Coromandel included Port Waikato, Thames, Matamata, Tauranga, Ōpōtiki, Whakātane, Taupō, Tūrangi and Rotorua.

“We are aware that gatherings are planned for Aotea Square in Auckland City from 11am and Parliament Grounds in Wellington from 12 noon which are expected to continue into the afternoon,” Johnson said.

NZ First deputy leader Shane Jones said Te Pāti Māori is spreading a “grievance culture” and described the Māori Party hikoi as a “parade of blind mice”.

“They are promoting victimhood. Sadly their own supporters have become blind mice.

“The Māori Party are telling whānau to strike or go without pay? Will Debbie Ngarewa Packer [Te Pāti Māori co-leader] work a day for free?

“Their conduct is grossly disruptive and totally selfish.

“Cultural nursery rhymes will not improve our economic circumstances.”

-Additional reporting by Joseph Los’e