The cordon at the intersection of Te Matai Rd and Rangiuru Rd today. Photo / Stuart Whitaker

Te Matai Rd has reopened following a serious crash this morning.

One person was airlifted to hospital in critical condition after the crash at Te Ranga.

Emergency services were called to the scene about 7.35am after a vehicle crashed into a tree.

The road was closed for several hours between Rangiuru Rd and Pyes Pa Rd, reopening mid-afternoon.

The Serious Crash Unit attended.