Originally an annual event, it became biennial in 2005 due to increasing interest, with Tauranga hosting the event that year.
There are 17 regional competitions held across the country, and more than 250 kapa haka groups take part to earn a place on the national stage at Te Mana Kuratahi.
For many young performers, it will be their first time standing on a national stage.
Te Kura o Te Koutu kaiako Katarina Haverkamp worked closely alongside the head tutors of the group.
She said they were a “tight team” and that for most tamariki, it would be their first time performing at a national competition.
“From what I’ve seen in the last two weeks, they’re eager and excited to experience this massive kaupapa together.”
She said the group had been practising since the end of August.
“They’ve been looking forward to this competition since the beginning of the year. Even before formal practices started, they were practising at home and during lunch breaks.”
Haverkamp said what made the group special was their eagerness to learn and hunger for the experience ahead.
“They’ve spent years watching their tuākana [elder siblings or relatives] in wharekura and beyond put in the hard mahi, and now they’re following in those footsteps, inspired to carry that same standard of excellence.”
Thirteen measles cases have been reported across New Zealand in this current outbreak.
Dr Nina Bevin from the National Hauora Coalition told RNZ the National Public Health Service was working with organisers, and there would be on-site immunisation providers and health services at Te Mana Kuratahi.