Te Mana Kuratahi chairman Jack Te Moana said in a statement the rapid growth of the festival reflected the vitality of kapa haka in Aotearoa.

“From 20 groups to 62, the calibre this year will be phenomenal. You’ll feel our pride rising, kapa haka is the heartbeat of who we are.”

The competition, first held in 2000 with 20 groups, has evolved into a large-scale celebration of Māori culture and performance.

Originally an annual event, it became biennial in 2005 due to increasing interest, with Tauranga hosting the event that year.

There are 17 regional competitions held across the country, and more than 250 kapa haka groups take part to earn a place on the national stage at Te Mana Kuratahi.

For many young performers, it will be their first time standing on a national stage.

Te Kura o Te Koutu kaiako Katarina Haverkamp worked closely alongside the head tutors of the group.

She said they were a “tight team” and that for most tamariki, it would be their first time performing at a national competition.

Te Kura o Te Koutu competing at the Te Arawa Primary School Regional competition in 2024. Photo / Local Gecko Productions

“From what I’ve seen in the last two weeks, they’re eager and excited to experience this massive kaupapa together.”

She said the group had been practising since the end of August.

“They’ve been looking forward to this competition since the beginning of the year. Even before formal practices started, they were practising at home and during lunch breaks.”

Haverkamp said what made the group special was their eagerness to learn and hunger for the experience ahead.

“They’ve spent years watching their tuākana [elder siblings or relatives] in wharekura and beyond put in the hard mahi, and now they’re following in those footsteps, inspired to carry that same standard of excellence.”

The story of Te Kura o Te Koutu’s performance comes from their ancestors of Te Arawa.

“Through performing, our tamariki can learn more about who they are and what their ancestors stood for.”

The group will pay homage to kaumātua known throughout Te Ao Haka, otirā to Te Arawa; those who have “guided, inspired and uplifted” within their kura.

“All our tamariki love kapa haka. Our kaiako and tutors are led by our tamariki; they tell us what they need, and we make it happen,” Haverkamp said.

“That shows how much kapa haka means to us.”

Tauranga Intermediate tutor Edward Te Moana said the preparation for nationals had been filled with ups and downs, and a lot of work within a 14-week training schedule.

Te Kura o Te Koutu have been practising their performance since the end of August, paying homage to local kaumātua. Photo / Local Gecko Productions

“I’ve been tutoring this group for 11 years, and my biggest thing is I give these kids opportunities.”

He said there were “a lot of nerves” within the group a couple of days ago as the competition came closer.

“We’ve been having our noho [training] at Matapihi, and I think now it’s all settled in, knowing they’re only a couple of days out, they’re not as worried or anxious to perform now.”

He said the group were “proud” and ready to host the whole of New Zealand at Te Mana Kuratahi.

“Our kids can be proud of who they are, where they come from, and also acknowledge our loved ones who have passed, and set the pathway for us.”

Aurere Thatcher, organiser of Te Waka Pererua, Tauranga‘s regional kapa haka competition, said in a statement the “wairua of kapa haka” had lifted the city.

“Everyone’s part of it, fill your wairua cup with kapa haka and mokopuna magic everywhere you go.”

Thatcher said a local guidebook had been created for everyone to discover Tauranga’s stories, from the history of Mauao to activities for tamariki at local attractions.

“It’s all about manaakitanga and making sure the kids have the best time while they’re here.”

RNZ reported that a Māori health coalition was asking those attending the competition to take precautions to prevent measles from spreading.

Thirteen measles cases have been reported across New Zealand in this current outbreak.

Dr Nina Bevin from the National Hauora Coalition told RNZ the National Public Health Service was working with organisers, and there would be on-site immunisation providers and health services at Te Mana Kuratahi.

“They’ll also be asking the kapa to check their vaccination status before travelling to Tauranga for the event.”

Te Mana Kuratahi 2025 will be in Tauranga at Mercury Baypark Arena from November 3-7, with daily sessions starting from 8.30am.

Kaitlyn Morrell is a multimedia journalist for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post. She has lived in the region for several years and studied journalism at Massey University.