Bay of Plenty TimesUpdated

Tauranga's Vanquish Cycles store front smashed, bikes stolen

The damaged store front at Vanquish Cycles. Photo / Supplied

A Tauranga cycle shop had bikes stolen and its store front damaged in a break-in over the weekend.

Vanquish Cycles on Cameron Rd in Gate Pa had its front door window smashed and two bikes stolen around 5.20am Sunday.

The store shared photos of the damage and stolen bikes on social media.

"So this just happened at 5.20am this morning. What more can I say. Please be on the look out for a Specialized levo comp alloy size S4, as in pic, and a Boost Apache. As in pic," the post said.

A police spokeswoman said police received a call about 6:20am Sunday that a premises on Cameron Rd had been broken into.

"Police are following lines of inquiry including whether CCTV could be of assistance."

More to come.