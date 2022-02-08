An aerial view of Tauranga, where a housing shortfall has been predicted. Photo / Getty

Tauranga remains in the grips of a housing crisis - but it appears that most city residents would prefer to keep greenspaces than lose them to build more homes.

Consultation about the proposed Parau Farms project and the separate Greerton Maarawaewae Study reflect opposition to housing developments in these two larges blocks of land.

This comes despite predictions of a 1300-house shortfall in Tauranga by 2024, which would grow to 5000 houses within 10 years.

Yesterday, Tauranga City Council gathered for its first full meeting of 2022 and to go over and accept feedback to a proposal to transform Parau Farms into an affordable housing development.

The council-owned land is near Wairoa River, south of State Highway 2, in Bethlehem, and is an active reserve. Under the proposal, about 22.4 hectares would transform into Kāinga Ora housing while an additional 10.9ha would remain suitable for reserves.

Two-thirds of all feedback received opposed the plans.

Tauranga City commissioner Stephen Selwood. Photo / Andrew Warner

Environmental advocate and former Tauranga City councillor and deputy mayor Mary Dillon spoke to her submission in the meeting, saying the city's large reserves were "under threat" from housing.

"This is probably the prime piece of land in Bethlehem, in my opinion. That piece of

land should be kept for the public to enjoy," Dillon said.

"It doesn't matter what housing you put in there, ultimately it privatises the

land."

Commissioner Stephen Selwood told the meeting there were "a whole range of very valid concerns" that need to be addressed. These include transportation access, what the land would look like, and how the proposal would provide for green spaces and reserves.

"Even when you go through the ones that are supportive, there are a whole bunch of ifs, buts and maybes ... We need to have answers to all of these questions because they are valid questions."

Selwood said there needed to be a greater strategic approach to projects such as this because of the impact it would have for generations to come.

Former Tauranga deputy mayor and councillor Mary Dillon says the city's large reserve areas are under threat from housing. Photo / Andrew Warner

"This is really important and housing is mission-critical for us. We have an obligation [to provide more]. We need to get on and do that ... we need to pick up the pace."

"However, I just don't think we have enough information".

Commissioner Shadrach Rolleston echoed Selwood's concerns, saying: "As the city grows, how are we going to accommodate that?"

Commissioner Bill Wasley questioned council staff about how much information was included in the council's consultation process. Specifically, what would or could be done with a section of Parau Farms considered unsuitable for housing and whether these could potentially be used as sports fields.

Manager of city and infrastructure Andy Mead responded, saying the low-lying section of land had potential and was "part of the story" but not "the" story.

The commission agreed to accept some late feedback and wait for more before making any decisions on the proposal.

Meanwhile, consultation continues for the Greerton Maraawaewae Study - which proposes to develop the 85 hectares of land where the Tauranga Racecourse and Tauranga Golf Club are located.

An aerial view of the proposed development of Parau Farms. Image / Tauranga City Council

Urban communities programme director Carl Lucca told the Bay of Plenty Times the council already received feedback from about 350 people in response to seven proposed options, ranging from status quo to developing housing to including a public health precinct.

Most feedback so far supported keeping the green space and creating recreational spaces such as sports fields and increased community access via walkways, cycleways, a playground and gardens.

Initially, the land was being considered for housing development and had been highlighted in the Te Papa Spatial Plan as an opportunity to help provide for the city's population growth.

"So far there is little support for the two housing options, although some suggestions have been made to adapt the options so there is less housing," Lucca said.

Consultation on the study is ongoing and closes on February 28. Because of this, Lucca said it was too early to determine a clear trend or favourite option.

An aerial view of Tauranga Racecourse from 2008. Photo / NZME

However, concerns already highlighted include a perceived loss of green space, loss of existing amenities and facilities and traffic congestion.

Lucca said the land sat on major transport routes in and through the city and was at the heart of large urban areas where people live. If the land could be used for recreational facilities, sports fields, housing, a hospital or open green spaces, this had positive flow-on impacts across other parts of the city, he said.

"City living along the Te Papa peninsula is set to increase, with over 15,000 more people expected to be living there in 30 years.

"Many aspects of the options, such as enhanced walking and cycling access, provision of active and passive recreation space and health facilities, also have the potential to support growth in the city and surrounding area. This is particularly important given the planned increase in housing density in the Te Papa peninsula, which will require high quality and easily accessible amenity areas."

One of the options for the future of the Tauranga Racecourse and Tauranga Golf Club site, with a potential hospital in the mix. Photo / Supplied

However, if feedback continued to reflect little support for housing then the partners in the study - the council and Kāinga Ora - would need to look at other options as they arise, Lucca said.

In March last year, general manager of strategy and growth Christine Jones warned the council of the future housing shortfall if new housing opportunities were not identified.

In that same meeting, council chief executive Marty Grenfell said Tauranga was in a land, housing and rental affordability crisis.

The Greerton options are available for viewing and feedback via the council's website and community days, which will be held in the area over the next two weeks.

Greerton Maarawaewae Study Community days

Have your say

· February 17, 4pm-7pm community day at Le Chat Noir Café

· February 18, 11.30am-2.30pm community day at Greerton Community Hall

· February 18, 4pm-7pm community day at the Racecourse

· February 19, 12pm-3pm community day at the Greerton Community Hall

People are advised to check the council website for any updates before attending due to potential changes due to Covid-19.