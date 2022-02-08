Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Tauranga's Parau Farms and Greerton Maarawaewae Study housing plans get 'little support'

6 minutes to read
An aerial view of Tauranga, where a housing shortfall has been predicted. Photo / Getty

An aerial view of Tauranga, where a housing shortfall has been predicted. Photo / Getty

Kiri Gillespie
By
Kiri Gillespie

Multimedia journalist

Tauranga remains in the grips of a housing crisis - but it appears that most city residents would prefer to keep greenspaces than lose them to build more homes.

Consultation about the proposed Parau Farms

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.