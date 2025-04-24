Advertisement
Tauranga’s Ninja Knits create poppy display for Anzac Day at RSA

Rosalie Liddle Crawford
By
Reporter·SunLive·
2 mins to read

Ninja Knits co-ordinator Wendy Pedersen at the entrance to the Tauranga RSA in Greerton. Photo / Brydie Thompson

A vibrant display of bright red knitted poppies will grace the entrance of Tauranga RSA, adding a poignant touch to Anzac Day commemorations.

The poppies, created by Tauranga’s Ninja Knits group, will flow along either side of the pathway at the organisation’s front doors, just steps away from the Tauranga RSA Cenotaph, where today’s dawn service and parade will take place.

The Ninja Knits group, known for their community-driven knitting projects, adorned a Tauranga South tree with knitted poppies last year.

This year their focus has shifted to enhancing the entrance of the returned services organisation which has a long history, founded in 1918.

“We initially planned to display the poppies on Cameron Rd but the RSA has requested they be placed along the walkway leading into their building,” Ninja Knits co-ordinator Wendy Pedersen said.

“It’s an honour to contribute to such a meaningful site for Anzac Day.”

Ninja Knitters Jayne Popham, Pauline Happé, Nola Ott and Tina Yung at the entrance to the Tauranga RSA. Photo/Chrissy Morgan.
The knitted poppies were mounted on the ends of knitting needles and ‘planted’ in the RSA’s entrance garden to create a stunning carpet of red.

“We’ve also made wreaths. At the RSA’s request we will be placing them alongside the walkway and also some to be seen from the road,” Pedersen said.

The poppy installation serves as a powerful reminder of the sacrifices made by those who served and died in wars, encapsulating the sentiment of ‘Lest We Forget’.

It also underscores the mission of Tauranga RSA, which provides support, advocacy and camaraderie to current and former members of the New Zealand Defence Force, their families and descendants.

“What a fantastic idea and tribute to the veterans departed and surviving,” Tauranga RSA president Morton Anderson said.

“I commend the group for their endeavour.”

Knitted poppies and wreaths made by Ninja Knits members on display at Tauranga RSA in Greerton. Photo / Chrissy Morgan.
The RSA building, located in Greerton, sits next to the Tauranga RSA Cenotaph, where the Anzac Day service and parade will begin at 5.45am.

After the commemoration, attendees will be invited to walk through the striking display of red poppies and enjoy a cooked breakfast in the RSA’s restaurant.

