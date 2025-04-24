Ninja Knits co-ordinator Wendy Pedersen at the entrance to the Tauranga RSA in Greerton. Photo / Brydie Thompson

A vibrant display of bright red knitted poppies will grace the entrance of Tauranga RSA, adding a poignant touch to Anzac Day commemorations.

The poppies, created by Tauranga’s Ninja Knits group, will flow along either side of the pathway at the organisation’s front doors, just steps away from the Tauranga RSA Cenotaph, where today’s dawn service and parade will take place.

The Ninja Knits group, known for their community-driven knitting projects, adorned a Tauranga South tree with knitted poppies last year.

This year their focus has shifted to enhancing the entrance of the returned services organisation which has a long history, founded in 1918.

“We initially planned to display the poppies on Cameron Rd but the RSA has requested they be placed along the walkway leading into their building,” Ninja Knits co-ordinator Wendy Pedersen said.