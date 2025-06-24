“It’s been a long time coming and when I think about what our councils had to put up with in the time that I’ve been an MP and had to visit them, it’s been almost an embarrassment to our city and to see something like this is just absolutely incredible.
“This is this is a sign of a city that’s growing up.”
Tom Roper, who took the tour, said the timber gave the building “a good warm feeling”.
Asked if, as a ratepayer, he got value for money from the building, he said: “You can always think it could be done with less cost, but it’s impressive and it’s certainly fit for purpose”.
The council building and the $306m civic precinct Te Manawataki o Te Papa, which will house a library and museum, needed to happen, Arundel said.
TECT committed $21m to the precinct project in 2023.
Ratepayers would fund $151m of the under-construction precinct, due for completion in 2028.
“It is going to be a challenge to pay for it. We’ll all face that challenge but, that said, you can’t ignore your responsibility to plan for the future.”
Tauranga Mayor Mahé Drysdale cut the ribbon with long-time city resident Brian Kelly, who was made a member of the New Zealand Order of Merit in the King’s Birthday Honours for services to broadcasting.
Drysdale said it was good to have the staff all in one place.