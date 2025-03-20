- Tauranga City Council will restore the historic Monmouth Redoubt to ensure long-term preservation and public access.
- The project includes structural reinforcements, tree removal for archaeological protection, and a new boardwalk.
- Local hapū and historical groups are involved, with completion expected by late 2025.
A significant city centre historic site is set to be restored in a project Tauranga City Council says will ensure “long-term preservation and improve public access”.
The Monmouth Redoubt project will include structural reinforcements of the redoubt banks and removal of four trees to protect archaeological features, a council statement said.
The work will close the redoubt’s eastern pathway until late 2025.
The site at the Dive Crescent end of The Strand was the early Māori settlement of Taumatakahawai Pā and in 1864, British forces built the redoubt as a strategic fortification.