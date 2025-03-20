It is closely linked to the Battle of Pukehinahina/Gate Pā and the Battle of Te Ranga, making it a site of both local and national significance in New Zealand’s Land Wars history.

An image of the planned Monmouth Redoubt accessway. Photo / Tauranga City Council

Te Papa Ward councillor Rod Taylor said it was important to preserve historic sites as the city evolved.

He said the project will enhance an important historical location for future generations to visit and learn from.

”It also enhances a well-used outdoor space just minutes from the city centre,” Taylor said.

Plans to restore Monmouth Redoubt were first identified in a 2019 conservation report developed with input from local hapū, historical societies, and nearby residents.

The council said the first project phase would focus on stabilising the site by strengthening the redoubt banks and removing four trees to protect underlying archaeological features and maintain the integrity of the redoubt.

The removed trees will be repurposed by local hapū as whakairo (carvings), ensuring their cultural significance is preserved.

The second phase will enhance public access and appreciation of the site, with plans for a new boardwalk and signage to improve the visitor experience.

Planning for this project has involved local hapū, including Ngāi Tamarāwaho, Ngāti Tapu, and Ngāi Tukairangi, with Ngāi Tamarāwaho providing onsite cultural monitoring.

Other key contributors include the Tauranga Historical Society, Heritage NZ, The Elms, and Monmouth Redoubt Reserve neighbours.

Onsite work is scheduled to begin on Monday and finish by late 2025.



