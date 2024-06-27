“When we’ve asked our regulars and said: ‘Are you going to be upset if we take the machines out’? They go: ‘No — it’s a great idea’. Then they won’t be tempted to play them.
“I think it will become a more family-friendly pub because you’re not trying to shield your children from the gambling side of it.”
Gambling regulation changes
In a media statement confirming changes to reduce pokies harm last June, then-Internal Affairs Minister Barbara Edmonds said pokies were “one of the most harmful forms of gambling”, and the biggest driver of people seeking gambling help in New Zealand.
“It is clear that these changes need to be made to help venues better identify and minimise harm to players.
“By making requirements on pokie venues clearer and more enforceable, staff will have the tools and knowledge to identify and act on harmful gambling more often and more consistently.”